As we take the weekend to plan our upcoming beauty looks, we’re taking notes from a few of last week’s celebrity beauty moments. It’s safe to say that neutral-toned beats never go out of style. Ryan Destiny and Shannon Thornton, for example, took to Instagram to share theirs: brown lipsticks and bronzed cheeks abound. Thornton’s topped off with a set of wispy lashes. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ayo Edebiri opted for no makeup-makeup looks: light blush and nude pink lips included.

On another note, there were some moodboard-worthy hair looks as well. Winnie Harlow posed for digitals, showing off her new, short hair cut; a mix of finger waved baby hairs and gorgeous coils did the trick. Speaking of curls, In London for fashion week, Yara Shahidi showed off hers with a back-length, middle-parted tendrils by Sherri Ann Cole. While on tour in Texas, Beyoncé stunned, as always. This time with brown roots and long, wavy strands. Similarly, besties Lala and expecting mommy, Ciara, shared an intimate and fun moment at home while rocking their brown-blonde strands. The three definitely suggesting that blondes certainly do have a lot of fun.