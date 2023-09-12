In Case You Missed It: Lori Harvey Stuns In Dundas, A-Cold-Wall X Nike, And More

BFA/DEONTÉ LEE

This week in fashion has been very full with fashion week looks, collaborations, after parties galore, and events upon events. The one thing we can guarantee with New York Fashion Week is that there will be little to no sleep happening for anyone. While fashion week is occurring, other aspects in fashion like new collaborations make way to the forefront like designer Samuel Ross’s A-Cold-Wall collaborating with Nike for the brand’s TN98 running sneaker. The sneaker is sleek and minimal, something that Ross has been known to lean towards, elevating the classic Nike shoe to new heights. Rapper Ice Spice came into the city for New York Fashion Week and performed at fashion brand Dion Lee’s after party and did not disappoint as she donned the brand’s clothing rapping the night away. Entrepreneur Lori Harvey posted on her Instagram a jaw-dropping look from Dundas. The wine colored dress suited the socialite perfectly. Community collective To Many More and Nike threw the summer block party of the year in support of the New York creative community and emerging BIPOC womenswear designers that includes Elena Velez, Sami Miro Vintage, and Kim Shui.



We want to keep you up to date on all things fashion, especially during this season’s NYFW. If you’re looking for communities to support, brands to shop, or are just plain curious, keep scrolling.

A-Cold-Wall X Nike TN98

A-Cold-Wall and Nike are coming out with a reimagined iteration of the classic TN98 runner’s shoe. The sleek running shoe will come in three colorways of white, blue, and black. The TN98’s are made to age well with patina and its exoskeleton is made to have a wave design throughout the shoe, giving it an elevated high-fashion look. The Nike Air bubble is built in to give the shoe a worn-in look without looking too tacky.

The collaborative shoe is expected to release on September 12th.

Ice Spice Performs For Dion Lee After Party

Rapper Ice Spice gave NYFW a good time with her after party performance for fashion brand Dion Lee. While she rapped, she was donning the brand’s clothing but somehow styling the pieces in a way that is still true to her. She wore a black tank top with a sweetheart neckline, a flowing cream colored skirt with mesh panels, and a lettuce hemline. I’m sure many fashion girls felt “bad like a Barbie.” We’re hoping to see Ice Spice for the rest of the fashion week season. Her first fashion week post-viral moment was full of ‘fits that only made sense for the red headed rapper.

To Many More X Nike Women Block Party Was Full Of Great Street Style

The community collective To Many More and Nike have joined forces to throw the coolest block party in the heart of Brooklyn. The neighborhood block was filled with stylish individuals that made sure to show out for any photo ops. The street style looks at the party ranged from jerseys, jorts, denim skirts, and the Martine Rose and Nike collaboration mules.

The collective was founded by our Senior Fashion Editor Devine Blacksher and her partner Kalysee Anthony. There were local vendors and brands that the community could come to support like Edas and Solo Scoop Creamery. The Nike brand’s sponsorship of this block party is rooted in its mission to champion women.

“To Many More was founded on the power of community, the celebration of diverse voices, and the fusion of style and expression. Partnering with Nike during NYFW serves as a testament to the positive and infectious energy that TMM has nurtured, as well as the boundless creativity and unity that emerges when we come together,” said the TMM co-founders.

Lori Harvey Wears Dundas On Her Instagram

Socialite and entrepreneur Lori Harvey showed out on her Instagram in a full look by Dundas. The red sheer sparkly dress fit her like a glove, hugging her curves perfectly. She’s been proving once again that she’s a fashion girl through and through. This fashion week, Harvey has been popping up here and there in looks that only she could pull off and this Dundas dress is proof. She kept her jewelry simple with a pair of diamond stud earrings that shimmered from every direction she looked. Her hair was pulled back to give the dress full attention of any gaze.

The Couture Council Of The Museum At FIT Honored Designer Gabriela Hearst

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Wawa Gatheru

At the Museum at FIT, Designer Gabriela Hearst was honored with the 2023 Couture Council Awards for Artistry of Fashion at a luncheon. The event was co-chaired by Lara Meiland-Shaw and Melissa Mefrige-Shaw and took place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. She is the Creative Director of her eponymous brand and the French luxury fashion house, Chloé. Hearst was presented with the award by tennis star Maria Sharapova and chef Daniel Humm.