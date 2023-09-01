Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya For Lancôme, Coco Gauff For Aimé Leon Dore, And More

This week their a quite a few new fashion collections and campaigns. Zendaya leads with the launch of the latest Lancôme campaign. She looked stunning in a black flowy gown in front of the Louvre’s Victory of Samothrace statue. Tennis star Coco Gauff is now the face of another collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance for the T500 sneaker. Gauff is a powerhouse in her own right on the court but also in front of the camera in this campaign. Her different looks from a suit to a sporty ‘fit with her tennis racket show that she’s a bit of a fashion girl. Chloe and Halle, our favorite sister duo, has just released a new collection with VS Pink. They look relaxed and elevated in their campaign with matching sets and loungewear in pastel colors. Rapper Travis Scott’s latest Jordans have gotten a reimagined look in a new colorway that’s sure to sell out once they’ve dropped. A-Cold-Wall collaborates with footwear brand Timberland to create a sleek, laceless boot.

We want to keep you up to date on all that’s been happening recently in fashion week this week. If you’ve been eager to shop for some new loungewear, gear up on winter boots, or are just curious about what’s been going on, keep scrolling.

Zendaya For The Lancôme X The Louvre Campaign

Zendaya seems to be the perfect face for most campaigns but in this one, she embodies what it means to be a victorious woman. In this campaign, she’s splayed in front of the historic statue, The Victory of Samothrace, who is a messenger of the win. In her black flowing plunge-neckline gown, she stares us down with innate confidence. Here’s what Zendaya had to say about the historical figure, “To me, her posture demonstrates a confident and victorious woman. A powerful symbol of achievement. And that’s what true beauty is: drawing on our own story to give ourselves wings. A way to empower ourselves.’’

Travis Scott’s New Jordan Colorway

While performing for rapper Drake’s Vancouver show, performing “MELTDOWN” for the first time with him, Travis Scott wore a pair of his Jordan collab sneakers “Jordan Cut The Check” in a new colorway: gray with black uppers and yellow rubber soles, and white swooshes. Travis also posted a picture of himself on Instagram backstage with the sneakers on, providing a good look at the new iteration of the shoe.

The release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more details.

Coco Gauff For Aimé Leon Dore X New Balance T500

Coco Gauff is the face of the latest Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance campaign for their latest sneaker, the “T500”. The “550s” had a great run but a new It shoe has arrived and Gauff is the one to kickstart the trend. Her looks in this campaign make us wonder if she’d ever consider herself a fashion girl. In one image she’s wearing a pastel lavender suit with a button-down, tie, and sweater layered underneath with a pair of white and black colorway “T500s” Another favorite look had a floral printed fleece zip-up jacket and a white turtleneck dress with a pair of red and white “T500s.” Each look embodies her high energy on the court.

The Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance “T500” sneaker is coming soon. Stay tuned for details.

A-Cold-Wall X Timberland Release New Collab

A-Cold-Wall by Samuel Ross adds another collaboration to its rolodex with Timberland. The latest design is perfect for the minimalist with its laceless detail. This is the second time the two brands have collaborated. There’s a zipper on the side of the boot and what would’ve been a lacing system is covered by vegan leather fabric that the whole shoe is made from. There is also a single silver hardware detail at the top where the laces would start and the respective brand logos at the top and bottom sides in white.

The A-Cold-Wall X Timberland Future 73 6-inch boot retails for $325 on highsnobiety.com and select retailers.

Chloe And Halle Drop A VS Pink Collection

Chloe and Halle have launched their latest collection with VS Pink: the CxH Collection. This isn’t the first time the two have worked with VS Pink, but their new drop is reflective of the duo’s personal style with pieces like matching workout sets with lace details, mesh panel tops, and baggy parachute pants. The range also includes ribbed long-sleeve maxi dresses with slits and puffer jackets that come in hot Barbie pink and black. We’re really into the cutout tops which feature lace detailing in black, warm orange, pink, and baby blue.

The CxH Collection is available online now at victoriassecret.com. The collection retails from $30 to $100 with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.