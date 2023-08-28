Lancôme, The Louvre Collaborated On A New Makeup Collection

Image courtesy of Lancôme

In an unprecedented collaboration, the Louvre — the most famous museum in the world, and Lancôme — the leading French beauty brand, joined together for a historic partnership diving into the future of beauty. The iconic French institutions launched a limited edition makeup collection and ambassador campaign, all inspired by nine sculptures to represent the essence of beauty.

For the new partnership, Lancôme derived inspiration for the collaboration from the Louvre statues: the Venus de Milo, the Victory of Samothrace, Corine, Diane de Gabies, the Nymph with the Scorpion, Echo, Hygeia, Hermaphrodite and Venus D’Arles. Six of which inspired the packaging, shades, and finish of the six-product collection.

“At Lancôme, we believe that Beauty is a Living Art; that Beauty itself, as an individual practice throughout history is the means for self-expression and singularity, with ever-evolving codes – in fact no codes at all,” said Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President. “This creative and unprecedented partnership with the Louvre is a powerful cultural testimony to this conviction and our beauty mission at Lancôme.”

See below for the full collection:

Lancôme x Louvre Richelieu Wing Palette

Image courtesy of Lancôme

For the makeup palette, Lancôme celebrated the sculpture of Corine, Greek poetess of the 5th century BC presented in the Richelieu wing of the Louvre. The poetry of the palette, created by Lisa Eldridge, is inspired by the gallery’s magnetic light, enhanced by the relief of the sculptures which reveal their silent but extraordinary beauty.

Lancôme x Louvre Advanced Génifique Serum

The Goddess Hygie, a symbol of health and wellbeing, is the inspiration for the Lancôme x Louvre limited edition of Advanced Génifique. An advanced formula to help restore skin radiance, the serum is designed to activate your youth.

Lancôme x Louvre L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick

Lancôme launched the L’Absolu Rouge collection inspired by four statues within the museum: Hermaphrodite, Diane de Gabies, Nymph Echo, and Nymph with a scorpion.

The four lipsticks are formulated with potent extracts of rose plants, an active ingredient harvested by hand each morning in late spring. All the roses are sourced through Lancôme’s French savoir-faire into a trio of rose oils to develop the creamy soft texture of L’Absolu Rouge, featuring Rosa Damascena Essence oil, Rosa Centifolia extract, The Perpetual Rose™.

French Drama 200, packaging inspired by Sleeping Hermaphrodite

2. French Tea 274, packaging inspired by Diane de Gabies

3. Celestial Rose 105, packaging inspired by Nymph Echo

4. French Touch 196, packaging inspired by Nymph with a scorpion

The collection will be available at Lancome-Usa.com and Lancôme counters at Macy’s, Dillard’s, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales from September 1st.