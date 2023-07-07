Essence Fashion Digest: Martine Rose x Nike, Telfar x Melissa, and More

Martine Rose

Fashion’s affinity for unexpected collaborations continues to captivate. This trend has propelled the industry towards a more expansive realm of creativity, creating space for groundbreaking Black-owned brands that defy limitations and leave an indelible mark on the fashion world. Consequently, these visionary brands have been chosen as the select few “emerging” labels to collaborate with established household names. It comes as no surprise that these esteemed brands seek to connect, reimagine, and birth something entirely new. This very essence of collaboration injects excitement into the fashion sphere, as talented Black creatives infuse their unique perspectives, serving as the driving force behind the industry’s evolution to its current state.

This week, we’re seeing more of that affinity, with collaborations that truly align. It remains intriguing to witness the harmonious fusion of legacy brands with those that are more “If you know, you know.”

From announcements to releases, this is what’s been happening in fashion this week.

Martine Rose x Nike

Our beloved Jamaican-British menswear designer, Martine Rose has released a captivating new collaboration with Nike. The well-crafted collection draws inspiration from the world-renowned sport of football, as the Brits would say. With its bold collars, stylish button-downs, and a selection of coats, the collection exudes a game-ready aesthetic that transcends boundaries. On July 25th, Martine Rose will officially launch the highly anticipated Nike x Martine Rose Collection exclusively on martine-rose.com. You might want to set an alarm (or a couple) because this collection is sure to sell out swiftly, just like her previous collaborations.

Telfar x Melissa

Telfeezy continues to reign as the ultimate collaborator, and this time it’s a match made in heaven for avid Melissa shoe enthusiasts. When it comes to unexpected pairings, this collaboration epitomizes the concept, yet it’s undeniably the perfect union. Prepare to embrace a range of transparent bags and slides that are bound to become you everyday essentials. On July 14th at 12 PM EST, the duo’s creations are set to go live on telfar.net.

A-Cold-Wall x Converse

Samuel Ross’s A-Cold-Wall is known for its sleek designs, making it the perfect choice for Converse to collaborate with on a reimagined Chuck 70 Ox. The designer’s iteration on the iconic shoe features a waxed-canvas upper adorned with translucent and layered accents, while a patina or oxidized effect adds a utilitarian touch. In addition to revamped Chucks, the collection includes a navy gilet or vest, a dark green long-sleeve polo, as well as t-shirts and shorts available in both navy and stone color ways. To amplify the creative energy of the collaboration, the designer joined forces with multi-instrumentalist musician Takuya Nakamura, whose rule-breaking talents perfectly align with the ethos of this remarkable partnership.

YITTY’s New Barbiecore Collection

Joining the Barbie fandom is none other than the fabulous Lizzo. The rise of Barbiecore, fueled by the highly anticipated Barbie movie slated for release on July 21st, has become an unstoppable phenomenon. YITTY’s delightful interpretation of Barbiecore encapsulates the essence of fun and carefree spirit, deserving of a cinematic masterpiece. The collection entitled “Summer Doll House,” features carefully curated pieces from their popular collections: Spotlight, Nearly Naked, and Mesh Me. The collection is available to shop now on yitty.com.