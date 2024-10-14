In Case You Missed It: Issa Rae And Cast Host NYC Launch Event, Quinta Brunson Wears Ronny Kobo, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First up, Issa Rae and Cast hosted a launch event at Nordstrom’s flagship in Manhattan. Next, Quinta Brunson stunned in an exquisite design by Ronny Kobo. An additional style moment that had us enamored consisted of Zoe Saldana who donned custom Prada to an event in London.

Next up, Danielle Deadwyler, one of the stars of Netflix’s film The Piano Lesson wore a striking Chanel look also in London.

Issa Rae And Cast Host NYC Event

Last week, Cast Jewelry, Nordstrom NYC, and Issa Rae teamed up on an event showcasing their affinity for creativity, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment. This event comes immediately after Rae launched her stunning Braeve collection with Cast Jewelry. Attendees included Uminidi Francis and Eni Popoola.

The evening consisted of a VIP reception, a moment for attendees to shop the Braeve collection, and a fireside chat between Issa Rae and cultural commentator and art curator Isolde Brielmaier.

Danielle Deadwyler Wears Chanel

For the London premiere of The Piano Lesson Danielle Deadwyler arrived on the red carpet of the BFI Film Festival in a head-turning look by Chanel. Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald the ensemble consisted of a floor-length coat designed to look like hundreds of flower petals. At the center of the coat silver crystal buttons were the sole detail. The silver gem heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, a diamond choker, and matching earrings were ideal accessories for this look.

Zoe Saldana Wears Custom Prada

Also over in London in support of a screening of her latest film Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldana attended the BFI London Film Festival. To the event, she wore an elegant custom Prada frock in a deep blue hue styled by Petra Flannery. The detailing was excellent it consisted of a pleat detail at the front in addition to exquisite stitching throughout. A pair of black pumps and jewelry by Tasaki topped off her red carpet moment.

Quinta Brunson Wears Ronny Kobo

To attend Warner Bros. Television Group’s Fall Television Season Celebration Quinta Brunson arrived to the red carpet in a striking look by Ronny Kobo styled by Jessica Paster. Since fall weather has descended upon both coasts of the United States it’s fitting that she wore a deep shade of brown. The dark brown leather knee-high boots by Larroudé were the ideal match for the dress. Additionally, her new pixie cut has been a refreshing look for the Abbott Elementary actress.