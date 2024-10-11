Essence Fashion Digest: Gap And Cult Gaia Collection, June Ambrose Wears Bibhu Mohapatra, And More

Cult Gaia, Gap

This week was filled with fashion-filled moments that we want to highlight. First, Zara revealed it will have a forthcoming collection designed by Samuel Ross the founder and designer of A-Cold-Wall. In exciting news, Gap and Cult Gaia have teamed up on a limited-edition collaboration that includes staples from both brands.

Next, June Ambrose stunned in a Bibhu Mohapatra gown worn earlier this week to a prestigious event on behalf of Glamour magazine. At this same event, Beyoncé arrived in an elegant butter-yellow ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson. Also in Manhattan, Stuart Weitzman hosted a special evening with their global ambassador Issa Rae. Up next, PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College announced a capsule collection that will uplift black creatives at the Black Footwear Forum in Detroit.

Lastly, Mythersa acquired Yoox Net-A-Porter. Keep scrolling to learn about the fashion happenings of the week.

Zara Announces Collaboration Designed By A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross

Earlier this week, Zara announced an upcoming designer collaboration with Samuel Ross. Fashionista reports the partnership will span multiple seasons, with the first collection slated to launch early next year.

“I am proud to announce our visionary apparel joint venture with Zara,” Ross said in a statement. “We have established a synergy that is focused on developing expressions of strength, utility and freedom through leisure.”

Gap And Cult Gaia Release New Collection

Gap has partnered with Cult Gaia on a new holiday collection for women and children. The 35-piece collection has a variety of statement pieces, including Cult Gaia’s take on Gap essentials. The collection features denim jackets with zippers and buttons, a denim bustier with gold hardware, a vegan suede and fur coat, and Gap’s signature arch logo, but the text reads Gaia instead.

“Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey. The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces,” said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and designer of Cult Gaia in a statement.

The Gap X Cult Gaia collection is currently available on gap.com and at select Gap stores.

Beyoncé Wears Sergio Hudson

At the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Beyoncé donned a butter-yellow creation by Sergio Hudson. The striking set featured a knitted sweater top paired with a lengthy silk skirt and a matching leather belt. This look just went down the runway at Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway presentation during New York Fashion Week. The global icon attended the affair to celebrate her mother, the legend Tina Knowles. Kelly Rowland also attended the event in a head-turning look by Gaurav Gupta.

June Ambrose Wears Bibhu Mohapatra

To attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City lauded costume designer June Ambrose wore a dazzling pink frock. Designed by Bibhu Mohapatra, the gown was a sight to behold. It featured sculptural detailing and she also wore a lucite lip clutch which was the ideal accessory. Notably, her hair was intricately styled in an updo which added to the Bibhu Mohapatra design.

PepsiCo Unveils Pensole Lewis College Capsule Collection

PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College recently introduced a new collaboration at the Black Footwear Forum in Detroit. The capsule sheds light on Black designers by providing real-world opportunities. The Black Footwear Forum featured Detroit’s very own Big Sean, who is dedicated to celebrating the talent coming out of PLC. Throughout PepsiCo and PLC’s three-year partnership, they have been dedicated to diversity and representation outside of fashion and to uplifting Black creatives.

“As an artist and designer born and raised in Detroit, I’m deeply inspired by PepsiCo’s commitment to nurturing Black design talent at PLC Detroit in the city that shaped me,” said Big Sean. “Detroit has always been a wellspring of cultural innovation, and PLC Detroit, as the sole HBCU focused on design, is playing a vital role in cultivating that legacy. With the help of partners like PepsiCo, I’m honored to play a role in uplifting the incredible talent emerging from a city that’s constantly defying expectations.”

Mytheresa Acquires Yoox Net-A-Porter

Mytheresa recently gained ownership of Yoox Net-A-Porter after purchasing it from Richemont, owner of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Alaïa, according to Business of Fashion. In 2022, Richement planned to sell a 47.5 percent stake to Farfetch, but the deal did not go through as they filed for bankruptcy earlier that year.

“The vision is clear: clearly differentiated brand identities based on different assortments, different marketing, different customer touchpoints,” Michael Kliger, Mytheresa’s chief executive, said to BOF. “There is so much room in luxury to fulfill these positions and attract different customers.”

Stuart Weitzman Hosts Dinner With Global Ambassador Issa Rae

Earlier this week at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue the luxury retail destination, Saks, Vogue, and Stuart Weitzman hosted a special evening alongside Issa Rae. The night which celebrated Stuart Weitzman’s “How Lovely to Be a Woman” campaign kicked off with a cocktail hour and an intimate performance by Tennessee-born artist Amber Mark. Rae and countless others including Vogue senior market editor Naomi Elizée, stylist Solange Franklin, costume designer Shiona Turini, and fashion industry legend Bethann Hardison attended the affair.