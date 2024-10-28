ICYMI: Open Studios Highlights Aisling Camps And Agbobly, NFL Appoints Kyle Smith As First-Ever Fashion Editor, And More

Mary Kang

This weekend was filled with many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma announces he’ll no longer be wearing self-expressive tunnel outfits. The NFL has announced its first-ever fashion editor, Kyle Smith. Next, amid Lagos Fashion Week, Studio FOLA kicked off their new series of conversations, an immersive dinner experience with thought leaders in the creative space.

Up next, Open Studios had their opening reception located in the Dumbo neighborhood in Brooklyn, which is dedicated to sharing the stories of brands, K.NGLSEY, Aisling Camps, and Agbobly.

Kyle Kuzma Retires His Tunnel Outfits At NBA Season Opener

NBA star Kyle Kuzma debuts what he describes as his “anti-tunnel” for the opening night of the Washington Wizards 2024-2025 season. Kuzma has taken a step away from the intricately curated outfits that have continued trending throughout the league. The Washington Wizards player has been one of the most anticipated athletes as the NBA season was kicking off.

“I don’t want to be a part of that type of community where you have to put on a fit,” Kuzma told Vogue in an interview. “I’m really taking a backseat to all of that,” he added. The commercialization of the space also led to his decision, according to Kuzma.

Studio FOLA Launches CONVERSATIONS, An Intimate Dinner Series

Studio FOLA rang in the launch of their new series CONVERSATIONS at Soto Gallery in Lagos during Lagos Fashion Week. The event hosted creative and art professionals for an immersive dinner experience. The dinner also marked the introduction of liquor brands Clase Azul and Krone into Nigeria. This dinner was centered around the artwork of John Asuquo in his solo exhibition titled UYAI Vessels. This event encouraged change, driving conversations to increase the creative intersections within the country.

Attendees included photographer Daniel Obasi, Kilentar designer, Michelle Kilentar BAFTA-nominated producer Funmbi Ogunbanwo, co-founder of Mavin Records, Tega Oghenejobo, co-founder of The Plug, Bizzle Osikoya, Shekudo creative director, Akudo Iheakanwa, Rukky Ladoja, creative director of DyeLab and more.

“We are honored to have hosted such an inspiring group of leaders and creatives,” Sade Teyibo, founder of FOLA PR and Studio FOLA shared in a statement. “CONVERSATIONS is more than an event—it’s a movement that celebrates the powerful impact of African creativity and artistry from here to around the world.”

Open Studios Kicks Off Their New Event Series

Last week, Open Studios kicked off their new event series with an opening reception in Dumbo. This series is dedicated to highlighting the stories of brands K.NGSLEY by Kinglsey Gbadegesin, the eponymous brand Aisling Camps, and Agbobly by Jacques Agbobly.

While these brands have independently formed their own relationships and connections, they’ve built a tight-knit community amongst each other thanks to each of their independent studios located in the same building in Dumbo, Brooklyn. At the debut kickoff attendees were able to chat with designers and purchase pieces from each designer’s archives while enjoying cocktails by Teremana Tequila and Kava Haven.

What’s next? A wide range of events in the future, including panel discussions, collaborations, in-person shopping experiences, and more.

The NFL Names Kyle Smith Its First-Ever Fashion Editor

The NFL has appointed Kyle Smith as its first-ever fashion editor. The intersection between sports and fashion is undeniable and rapidly growing with each new season due to the growing interest in how athletes see themselves through the lens of fashion. Smith has had a slew of experiences leading up to this fitting role. Previously he worked with the NFL in a different capacity and also cut his teeth writing for Flaunt magazine and at Amiri. He began his career working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch.

“Kyle’s appointment underscores our larger marketing focus to modernize and lean into passion points of youth audiences, with fashion playing a huge role in this effort and how we stay at the forefront of culture,” shares Ian Trombetta, NFL senior vice president of social, influencer, and content marketing in a Vogue online feature.