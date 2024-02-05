In Case You Missed It: Beyoncé Wears Louis Vuitton To The 66th Grammy Awards, Moncler’s FW24 Runway Show, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion was full of moments and news that we had to highlight. First up, Beyoncé stunned in a cowboy-inspired look designed by Louis Vuttion at the 66th Grammy Awards while her daughter, Blue Ivy was dressed in Vivienne Westwood. Next, Human Made has released its “Dragon Capsule Collection,” centering good fortune. Janelle Lloyd has been announced as the new ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s.

Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma long-term collaboration is dropping another sneaker collection and a teaser for it has been released. The sneakers are fashion-forward with a pony hair texture and intricate design. Next, Moncler’s latest runway for the Fall/Winter 2024 season was held in a snowy covered runway outside in St. Mortiz. Models were decked out in new pieces made for a ski trip in Aspen. Lastly, Wales Bonner’s next It shoe is on the way. A sneak peek of the shoe was released on Instagram, although its debut was on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

Beyoncé Wears Louis Vuitton To The Grammy Awards

At the 66th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé went full Western mode in a Louis Vuitton outfit from Pharrell’s latest menswear collection. The sparkling black checkered jacket and skirt paired with a white button-down and a tie with a white cowboy hat was a perfectly executed Western-themed look. Her icy blond hair underneath her cowboy hat was revealed, covering a pair of drop diamond earrings. She wore a black pair of pumps to complete her look. Blue Ivy, a rising star and a Grammy winner herself, wore a white Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress had an off-the-shoulder detail with a leather sheen finish to its ruched fabric. Her look was topped off with a pair of Larroudé boots in white. In an image captured at the ceremony, Beyoncé posed with Grammy winner Victoria Monét who arrived in a sleek brown gown by Atelier Versace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Victoria Monet and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Janelle Lloyd Announced As Bloomingdale’s Ready-To-Wear Fashion Director

Janelle Lloyd is starting a ready-to-wear fashion director role at Bloomingdale’s, right before New York Fashion Week. Lloyd’s background comes with a plethora of roles from fashion buyer, brand management, interior design, and ad sales. Lloyd also has built a social media following turning her into a dedicated content creator on top of her other professional talents. Her weekly newsletter “Wait, You Need This” and her Instagram have a cult following of 126,000 followers.

“Janelle will hit the ground running in her new role at NYFW and is thrilled to view the fall 2024 season’s collections. She will also be covering Paris fashion week for Bloomingdale’s,” the company said in a statement to WWD.

Human Made Releases Its Latest Collection

Human Made’s newest lineup the “Dragon Capsule Collection” is out now. The range focuses on the aspect of luck or good fortune with pieces infused with Lunar New Year motifs like a dragon. Pieces like a reversible jacket with a quilted material in blue and black colorways are included, as well as, dragon sweatshirts, and graphic T-shirts. Accessories in the collection include homewear pieces like a gold bar paperweight, a Human Made logo stamp, a dragon mug, and key charms.

Shop the lucky collection on humanmade.com.

A Fenty X Puma Collection Is On The Way

Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma Avanti collaboration just got a new update and it includes pony hair. Similar to the printed pony Wales Bonner Sambas, Fenty Puma King Avantis are adding a print and pony hair option to the table. The new sneaker will be released on February 22 in limited quantities. One pair will come in a plain white colorway while the other will be a brown and white cow print.

Shop the new Fenty X Puma King Avantis on puma.com on February 22.

Moncler Debuts Its Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show

The Moncler Fall/Winter 2024 collection was a ski-trip inspired runway set in the snowy mountains of St. Mortiz. The runway show gathered its audience outdoors to watch models walk through the snow in ski wear as well as new puffers and snow coats. Colorways of red, cream, black, and neutrals like light and dark tans were featured. Supermodel Joan Smalls made an appearance on the runway in khaki layers and ski goggles on her head.

A Closer Look At An Adidas X Wales Bonner Shoe

First seen on the Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 runway, another Adidas collaboration could be on the horizon. The new silver and crocodile sneaker was teased on Instagram with an up-close look at the details of the shoe. Reminiscent of the viral silver pair that the brands previously released, this sneaker could be the next big Wales Bonner Adidas shoe. The silver heel and croc-inspired upper isn’t exactly a Samba shape, but its silhouette is refreshing to see come out of this long-term collaboration.

Stay tuned for release date details.