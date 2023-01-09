‘You Are So Very Special’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Blue Ivy A Happy Birthday

Although it’s hard to believe Blue Ivy Carter is already turning double digits, she turned 11 years old on January 7. Carter’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a loving message on Instagram to mark her birthday.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she began in a caption underneath an image of the two smiling on a beach. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo [Solange Knowles] you decided to come when you were good and damn ready, and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday,” the grandma of four wrote.

“Knowing you and your personality now, I realize you needed your day because you were such a queen, and you are so very special! You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, and play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

We’ve been seeing glimpses of Blue Ivy’s personality over the years. Her parents, Beyoncé, 41, and Jay-Z, 53, have done a good job keeping her out of the media’s eye so she can retain privacy. One of the more recent moments of internet buzzing was when she bid over $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala in October. Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson co-founded the annual art gala to raise resources to support the WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs. In 2018, when she was 6, Blue also bid $17,000 on an acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier.

The caption continued, “You are funny, beautiful, graceful, kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!! Grandma T,” Knowles-Lawson signed the post.

The mother of two turned 69 on January 4, 2023. She shared a video of her laughing, drinking champagne, and celebrating with friends via her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, “I am having a ball with my friends by the water ❤️They had too many glasses of champagne ❤️ Age ain’t nothing but a number! ❤️”