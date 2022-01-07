94 Years Of Grace: A Look At The Life Of Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier used every instrument available to him to tell stories of Black excellence in his 94 years on this earth. The actor, director, philanthropist and father died on January 7 and left behind a legacy that changed the trajectory for Black actors coming up behind him forever.
He was dashing, commanding, and graceful at a time when Black men were not expected or permitted to be. On the screen, behind the camera and in the media he worked to elevate and expand the idea of Blackness in the minds of the public.
As a stern but empathetic educator in To Sir, With Love and a pragmatic but passionate suitor in Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner Poitier accomplished his goal with props including tailored tuxedos and starched tennis whites. He even went so far as to reject stereotypical roles at a time when work was scarce for Black performers.
Poitier was vulnerable about the pressure he felt to represent his race, admitting that when he arrived as the sole Black person on a set he felt the invisible tug of millions of others. He was also compassionate about other causes and donated his time to the fight against climate change and the eradication of childhood diabetes.
See select images from the inspirational life of Sidney Poitier below.
1955
Poitier starred in ‘Blackboard Jungle’ in 1955.
1957
Poitier’s co-stars in The Mark of the Hawk included Eartha Kitt and a dashing tuxedo.
1961
Poitier portrayed a hopeful husband and father in a masterful adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s ‘A Raisin In The Sun.’
1964
He became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor opening the door for Denzel Washington to follow in his footsteps in 2002.
1965
Poitier was a part of a class of elite performers including Leslie Uggams.
1967
Poitier challenged hearts and minds to consider their stance on interracial marriage in the original ‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’ in 1967.
1967
His impact is etched in stone on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1972
The masterful actor was skilled behind the camera as well. The first film he directed was ‘The Buck And The Preacher.’
1975
He made an appearance at a celebrity tennis tournament in 1975.
1982
He directed Hanky Panky in 1982.
1983
Poitier honored his fellow entertainers including Harry Belafonte who he celebrated at the 1st Annual Film Fund’s tribute.
1997
Poitier supported many political and enviormental causes including the Rainforest Foundation. He attended their benefit in 1997.
2000
Poitier is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus and his loving daughters and grandchildren.
2001
He and Belafonte shared an enduring friendship, they attended the
University of the West Indies “The Legacy Continues” Benefit Gala together, alongside Lynn Whitfield years after they blazed trails for other performers.
2002
He and Halle Berry were each staunch supporters of the fight against childhood diabetes. He regularly attended the annual Carousel of Hope Ball.
2004
He regularly attended the annual Carousel of Hope Ball for the cause alongside other supporters including Beyoncé.
2004
He made time to have some court side fun as well.
2005
He was world famous but still showed up for the NAACP Image Awards to embrace his own people.
2009
Poitier earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
2017
He attended the California premiere for “Born For This” in 2017.
2017
Many of Poitier’s films frequently air on Turner Classic Movies. He attended their film festival in 2017.
Present Day
He recently posed for a selfie with his baby girls.