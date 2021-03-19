What is Black Excellence & Where Does It Live?

Courtesy of BET

On March 27th, we will honor #BlackExcellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. This is our night to honor our very best and brightest, like only we can—because this is where BLACK EXCELLENCE lives!

WHERE DOES BLACK EXCELLENCE LIVE?

Born out of the civil rights movement, Black excellence continues to be a way to progress, to rise up and prosper. It is a mindset that lives in all of us, one where stand on the shoulders of those who came before and calls us to blaze a new trail for ourselves and future generations. Through the NAACP Image Awards, we honor black voices, black trailblazers, black innovators and black risk takers on one prestigious night of excellence.

As we collectively shift the eyes of the world to #BlackExcellence in honor of the NAACP Image Awards, BET is creating a uniformed demonstration of unity, impact and solidarity starting 24 hours before the awards are given out. To be a part of it, simply change your profile picture to purple on social media and declare your own black excellence on March 26th at 8PM.

ABOUT NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

Presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP Image Award celebrates outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. Similar to other awards, more than 40 categories are voted on by NAACP members. Honorary awards are also included, some examples are the President’s Award, Entertainer of the Year and the Hall of Fame Award.

For the 52nd award ceremony, a new category has been added for Outstanding Social Media Personality. This inaugural award seeks to recognize social media creators whose content engages the Black social sphere and impacts the Black experience in a meaningful way. The first-ever nominees really reflect those ideals, and they are Tabitha Brown, Kevon Stage, The Budgetnista, Not Karlton Banks and Desi Banks.

Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 27th at 8PM/7PMC, on BET.