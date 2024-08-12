In Case You Missed It: H.E.R. Wears Ralph Lauren, Manolo Blahnik Opens New Retail Locations, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, the melodic singer H.E.R. wore a flowy white jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren over the weekend at the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. Meanwhile, the iconic luxury shoe brand Manolo Blahnik has announced the opening of new retail stores in three large market spaces.

Next, the luxury brand Swarovski has joined forces with Air Jordan on a new sneaker that may drop next year. Still, on the sneaker front, the brand Solomon has dropped a new Fall/Winter 2024 collection of functional yet fashionable shoes. Lastly, the department store Bloomingdale’s and the reselling platform Rebag are teaming up on an in-store experience you don’t want to miss.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

H.E.R. Wears Ralph Lauren To The Olympic Closing Ceremony

Over the weekend, the 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony evoked an array of emotions. During the ceremony, the singer H.E.R. performed on the prestigious stage wearing a white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit that hugged her figure effortlessly. The top half featured a sweetheart neckline with buttoned closures at the front and while the button half revealed a flowy, draped detail. Additionally, she wore a pair of circular sunglasses as she strummed along and a few jewelry accessories such as a diamond choker and rings on one hand by Chopard.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Manolo Blahnik Opens New Retail Spaces

As a result of sales dropping as low as 10 percent in 2023, the London-based brand Manolo Blahnik has opened three new store locations in the following large shopping cities: Miami, Milan, and Shanghai. The chief executive officer Kristina Blahnik told WWD that the brand will go through a readjustment to the pre-COVID era. Currently, the brand is clarifying its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business models to achieve its retail goals.

“As expected, in 2023 our performance rebalanced off the back of an extraordinary year of sales and consumer demand in 2022, and in light of the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. Against this backdrop we are pleased to still be reporting a positive performance in our second-best year ever, in line with our business plan,” Blahnik tells WWD.

Swarovski And Air Jordan Join Forces On A Luxury Sneaker

A new luxury sneaker is underway with a new collaboration between Swarovski and Air Jordan. The collaborative sneaker was revealed to be a crystal-covered deep gray-hued shoe called the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The silhouette is classic and refined while the crystals bring them a sense of luxury. This unveiling however is just a mock-up by an Instagram page called zSneakerHeadz. The forthcoming shoe is expected to drop in May next year and retail for about $1,000 with the crystals covering them. Stay tuned for more information.

This sneaker brand Salomon, made for hiking and outdoor activity, has taken the fashion world by storm and has had many non-hikers wear their sneakers. The brand has now dropped its latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection filled with highly functional and fashionable shoes and a few other accessories.

The four new shoes come in cream, light blue, silver, and black. Each shoe serves a purpose for hiking, running, or any other outdoor activity. Meanwhile, accessories such as fanny packs, a large hiking backpack, and a small over-the-shoulder black bag were featured in the collection as well.

Bloomingdale’s And Rebag Team Up For An In-Store Experience

Rebag X Bloomingdale’s was announced over the weekend. The department store and luxury resale platform are working on bringing consumers and in-store experience to shop pre-owned handbags, fine jewelry, and other luxury items. Around 2,500 pieces will be spread across several Bloomingdale’s retailers as well as its site to give the public a way to shop pre-owned items in a luxury department store.

“The idea was to create something really premium,” said Rebag chief executive officer, Charles Gorra to WWD. “At Rebag, we carry about 100-plus brands. We focus mostly on handbags, watches, jewelry and small accessories and, essentially, we partnered with Bloomingdales’ merchandising team and we’re only curating at Bloomingdale’s the very high-end of our range.”⁠