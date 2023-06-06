Teyana Taylor’s Debut Air Jordan Collection Makes History As It Sells Out In Record Time

If you haven’t noticed by now, Teyana Taylor has impeccable taste and clearly the world is willing to pay a pretty penny for what she’s curated.

The Rose In Harlem singer recently announced the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker via her Instagram with a series of flawless photos featuring her and her two daughters wearing the full collection. The shoe reportedly sold out in mere minutes.

The sneaker is currently listed on resale sites for up to $350 as it’s a hot ticket item among sneaker enthusiasts.

Taylor’s partnership is a brand strategist’s wet dream as the musician is as well known for her sultry pipes and precise dance moves as her fashion-forward street style.

The “sporty” apparel collection, reportedly channels “early-2000s New York aesthetic and Jordan DNA,” as described by Billboard and is priced from $60 to $175.

“Roses do not bloom hurried; for beauty, like any masterpiece, takes time to blossom 🌹.” Taylor wrote in an Instagram post announcing the partnership. “I wanted my first Jordan creation to represent my journey as a rose growing thru concrete but also an ode to all the ROSES just like me!”

The collaboration is the latest pivotal career move in her long list of business accomplishments which includes a portfolio of real estate properties, a nail salon, fitness brand, acting roles, tour residuals, merchandising, and a production company. Her projected net worth $5M according to reports.