The Trends From Paris Haute Couture Week We Are Most Excited About

Haute Couture Week in Paris gave designers yet another moment to present a blend of innovative and head-turning trends. The presentations showcased the global city’s status as the epicenter of high fashion. This season the runway shows were a spectacle of creativity with designers pushing the boundaries of style that are sure to shape the fashion market in the coming months.

For example, Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture runway featured pieces that had minimalistic elements. Clean lines, innovative silhouettes, and a muted color palette filled the collection. Fendi’s approach to minimalism was refreshing in an era of maximalism and hyper-consumerism. Valentino’s rose petal-filled collection was a romantic and fantastical escape with models draped in sleeveless rose-covered coats and capes. This collection proved that rosettes are still trending in 2024.

Then there was Chanel’s Haute Couture presentation which was heavily inspired by ballerinas. With the French fashion house’s men’s show also featuring elements of balletcore à la male models wearing literal pointe shoes, the couture show echoed this notion.

Margiela’s Haute Couture runway presentation was one of the most important collections the industry has seen in recent years. Extremely cinched waists were featured and they nearly stole all of the attention. The conversation-starting collection was breathed to life by lauded designer John Galliano. While the waists were much more extreme on the runway, in real-world situations, think corsets and cinched silhouettes.

Ahead take a look at the trends we felt were most prominent at Haute Couture Week in Paris.

Chic Minimalism

Fendi’s recent Haute Couture runway show featured elements of minimalism with ribbed knit fabrics layered over one another, feathery turquoise gowns with a sheen to them, and muted neutral tones. The collection balanced perfectly the teeter between elegance and futuristic shapes without translating too far into futurism.

Blooming Rosettes

Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture runway show enchanted the audience with a romantic ode to love with the timeless beauty of roses. The runway was adorned with garments featuring intricate floral embellishments creating a sense of whimsical romance in the air. The brand’s detailed craftsmanship elevated the rosette beyond mere decoration, turning them into symbols of elegance. The collection proved that traditional elements could be reimagined and incorporated into contemporary couture with stunning results.

Balletcore

The French fashion house Chanel’s Haute Couture runway show had strong balletcore elements. The trend gained popularity at the tail end of 2023. The presentation was a celebration of ethereal fabrics, and girlish elements: baby pink, gracefully adorned tulle pieces with floral print and 3D flower embellishments, reminiscent of a ballet performance. Chanel’s commitment to balletcore for 2024 reinforced the enduring allure of this trend, offering a timeless aesthetic that resonates with the romantic spirit of couture.

The Cinched Waist

Margiela’s Haute Couture runway was a full production with cinched waists that took center stage. While those looks had extreme examples of bustiers, corset tops seem to be a trend that will be around in the coming months once it warms up a bit. Think layering over T-shirts or tank tops. The John Galliano-designed collection interpreted the cinched waist trend in a doll-like fashion.