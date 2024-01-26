Essence Fashion Digest: pgLang Designs Chanel Haute Couture Show, Rihanna At Dior, And More

Getty Images

pgLang Designs Chanel Haute Couture Runway Show

Alongside a short film created in collaboration with the French fashion house, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang had a hand in designing the Chanel Haute Couture runway. A large button on the ceiling of the Parisian space was hovering over models and the audience with huge double C’s adorning it. This was a nod to pgLang’s short film with Chanel, “The Button,” shot by Dave Free. The film featured supermodel Naomi Campbell. It also included an unreleased song by Kendrick.

Rihanna’s Dior Haute Couture Look Was A High Fashion Dream

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna does all-black well. Her Dior Couture look styled by Jahleel Weaver was gorgeously done with added texture in more than one way to add dimension to her outfit. The puff top and skirt she wore had an added detail of an embossed pattern. She wore the top a bit off the shoulder and added an oversized cap for drama. For accessories, she donned a drop diamond necklace, black leather gloves, and white pointed-toe heels.

Vestiaire Collective Launches A Crowdfunding Campaign

Vestiaire Collective is looking to go public through crowdfunding. The luxury resale company is aiming to raise over $1 million and is already backed financially through their investors with Kering. This crowdfunding is open to anyone over 18 years old in Europe and the United Kingdom. “The goal is really to bring our most loyal customers into our shareholder base,” said Maximillian Bittner, Vestiare Collective’s chief executive officer tells Business of Fashion. The crowdfunding is priced at almost $2 per share, valuing the company a little over $1 million dollars.

Tory Burch Opens A Concept Store In West Hollywood

Tory Burch’s latest endeavor is opening a concept store in West Hollywood. The immersive store features abstract portraits of cats and mice on wallpaper throughout the store as well as an image of a cat and mouse on the outside of the store. These portraits are also featured on T-shirts, tote bags, and sweatshirts. The brand’s first release of its Resort 2024 collection is also featured in the store including pieces like a pieced wedge, a dress, the gold goddess mini-mag, and the iconic hoop dress.

“We’re proposing different ways of wearing and styling clothing, making everything less precious, mixing runway with, for example, fleece,” Humberto Leon says in a statement.

The store is located at 8483 Melrose Avenue until the end of the year.

Martine Rose Teases First Clarks Collection

The moment we’ve been waiting for ever since Martine Rose was announced as Clarks’ creative director is almost here. The first collection of Clarks since Rose’s appointment was teased by the Mule Boyz on Instagram. The three mules from the collection so far look exquisite just like her Nike mules from 2023. This new collection features three teased mules in orange, black, and lavender colorways. The orange shoe has a shining leather finish while the black pair has a pony hair detail to add texture, and the lavender a matte leather finish to complement the color.

Stay tuned for release details.