Eva Marcille Taps In With The Office Siren Trend

Getty Images

Eva Marcille, this year’s host of ESSENCE’s Fashion House attended the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards in a striking Louis Vuitton outfit last night. For the event, she donned a patterned suit. Marcille, who often delves into a bohemian-esque style ether into office siren territory with the colored pairing for yesterday evening. The tone was reminiscent of some of the pieces previously seen during one of Louis Vuitton’s most lauded menswear presentations as of late: the cowboy-inspired Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The outfit also marks her jumping on the office siren trend in an interesting way.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Marcille is never afraid to take fashion risks and this look is indicative of that. For her latest ensemble, the America’s Next Top Model alum and actress wore a well-fit denim blazer with the Louis Vuitton Damier motif emblazoned throughout. To accompany it she also wore a pair of matching Damier-printed tight straight-leg trousers. Additionally, a pair of black pumps and a blue Louis Vuitton bag were the standout accessories worn with Marcille’s suit.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Recently the actress attended ESSENCE Fashion House wearing vintage Nicole Miller and Badgley Mischka. The Badgley Mishka ensemble she sported was a camp-inspired minidress. The frock featured miniature beaded flowers in hues like orange, green, and other colors. On a separate note, her Nicole Miller look consisted of a leather motorycle jacket with detailed eyes emblazoned on the coat with assorted gems and a punchy red minidress. Both of these outfits point to Marcille’s excessive ability to switch up her style. And so does her latest moment at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.