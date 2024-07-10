EFOC 2024: Real Talk: The Art Of Being You

Essence

At the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, Soko Mrkt started with an energetic and empowering panel titled “Real Talk: The Art of Being You.” The panel was moderated by Arielle Turner, the founder of Bea’s Bayou Skincare, and featured Melissa A. Mitchell, the founder of Abeille Creations. They discussed the significance of authenticity, rejection as a form of redirection, and the role of art in empowering Black women.

The significance of authenticity

Melissa Mitchell is a self-taught artist who emphasizes the importance of following one’s passion and building genuine relationships. She discussed her journey of overcoming rejection and setbacks by trusting in God and staying true to her unique path. In 2014, she established her brand, Abeille Creations, which blends her Bahamian heritage with a love for vibrant colors and bold patterns. The brand has created over 500 original art pieces transformed into wearable art such as headwraps, kimonos, and apparel.

Mitchell shared, “I emphasize the importance of following one’s unique path and not trying to fit into societal expectations.” This approach has allowed her to stay true to herself and her vision, leading to authentic and meaningful creations. “I think authenticity is so important because people can tell who you really are. When it gets down to the wire with all the cameras off, are you willing to help the old lady off the curb?”

Rejection as a form of redirection

The panel emphasized how rejection can actually guide individuals toward better opportunities, serving as a form of redirection. Mitchell shared how putting her trust in God’s plan led her to significant achievements and collaborations with major brands.

Reflecting on her experiences, Mithcell stated, “When you think about rejection, it’s literally setting you up for something greater. So, I talked about how things happened today. I was feeling disheveled, thinking about what I was going to do. However, I ended up being the first person on stage today, and I will also be the last person on the stage today. So, God is like you are the Alpha and the Omega. You’re going to open it up and close it out. You’re the beginning and the end. So, I close this out by saying don’t be afraid of the NO’s because it might be setting you up for the best YES you’ve ever experienced.”

The role of art in empowering Black women

The conversation emphasized the importance of art in empowering Black women and stressed the need to create opportunities and support for Black female artists. Both Turner and Mitchell discussed the impact of using their platforms to promote the voices and talents of Black women.

Mitchell stated, “When I realized that was my purpose, I said, ‘Oh, it’s bigger than me. It’s all Black girls. I want to be colorful.’ And now I go into schools, and little girls say, ‘What do you do for work?’ I say, ‘I’m an artist,’ and they’re like, ‘Artists don’t make no money.’ So, you got a minute? Let me show you what my art looks like.”

Melissa Mitchell’s work is not just about fashion; it’s about empowerment and community. Abeille Creations aims to educate and inspire, offering pieces that share messages of hope, confidence, and cultural pride. Her brand emphasizes the importance of art in everyday life and seeks to make art accessible and wearable.