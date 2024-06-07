Essence Fashion Digest: Jacques Agbobly’s Pride T-Shirt, Zendaya’s New Partnership, And More

The Standard

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, designer Jacques Agbobly and The Standard have collaborated for Pride month on a T-shirt to emphasize embracing gender fluidity. In more exciting news, Hollywood starlet Zendaya, and athletic brand On have announced a new partnership with upcoming collections surrounding sports and fashion.

Next, Chanel’s creative director joins the trend of playing musical chairs by announcing her departure from Chanel. Many fashion lovers on social media were shocked but creative directors tend to leave and switch brands often these days.

Streetwear brands Stussy and Patta have joined forces on a capsule collection filled with vibrant clothing and classic silhouettes. Recently, resort wear brand Andrea Iyamah and CÎROC threw a Miami Swim Week exclusive event that kicked off the fashionable week.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Designer Jacques Agbogly Collaborates With The Standard For Pride Month

For Pride month this year, designer Jacques Agbobly has collaborated with The Standard on a new T-shirt that messages gender fluidity as an important identity to embrace. The queer artist designer goes by they/them pronouns and was commissioned by The Standard to create a T-shirt to celebrate togetherness. Agbobly partnered with painter Harlan Hue to make a custom print that features two gender-fluid individuals embracing each other within hues of blue, orange, and purple.

“We wanted to emphasize the theme of togetherness and communal safety,” said Agbobly in a statement. “The individuals in the design are wearing designs from our latest collection, Bienvenue Á Bord, which explores the act of taking up space, finding community, and discovering the self. In collaboration with my dear friend Harlan Hue, we included vibrant colors that can be found in the latest collection, ultimately representing freedom and heritage,” they added.

Shop the Jacques Agbobly and The Standard T-shirt at shopthestandard.com for $65.

The Standard

Zendaya And On Have Announced A Partnership

Another celebrity to join an athletic brand partnership is no other than the red carpet darling Zendaya. She’s joining On to add designing, creative input, and important conversions to the topics of exercise and wellness to her resume. Alongside Law Roach who will help guide her in referencing and telling a story through fashion, Zendaya will be adding intention to her contributions to the performance brand. “I’ve been a big fan of On’s shoes for a while now and regularly wear them for various activities,” said Zendaya to Highsnobiety. “So it feels like a natural fit to officially partner with them.”⁠

Chanel’s Longtime Creative Director Announces Departure

To the surprise of many fashion lovers, Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard has decided to depart from the French fashion house. Viard has been in her role for the five years after Karl Legerfield’s reign at the brand and 30 years at the brand in total. According to WWD, Viard’s contributions to the label grew the ready-to-wear business by 23 percent in 2023. The fashion house has yet to announce who will replace her but stated it will be announced in “due course.” We’re wondering where Viard might head next as many creative directors in fashion are moving around to different brands from Haider Ackermann to Canada Goose to Pierpaolo Piccioli leaving Valentino to Alessandro Michele taking his place after exiting Gucci.

Stussy And Patta Come Out With A New Collaborative Collection

The streetwear brand’s seven-piece collection brings the past to the present with vintage-style pieces. The collaborative capsule includes baggy jeans, graphic T-shirts, a knit earth-toned sweater, an embroidered denim jacket with matching pants, and satin embroidered shorts. Both brands have been prominent within the streetwear fashion scene in the past and now are looking toward nostalgia in a new light. These pieces reflect heritage and culture in a way that allures a shopper’s eye. The warm tones of the pieces to the craftsmanship showcase just that.

Off-White Opens A New Boutique In Porto Cervo

Off-White joins the slew of luxury brands opening new physical locations throughout Europe. This boutique finds a home in Sardinia, Italy with a rustic and warm aesthetic like its surroundings. The brand’s latest collection is featured inside as well as footwear, eyewear, apparel and other accessories from past collections.

A special edition beach bag with “Porto Cervo” printed on it is also placed throughout the new store. The opening came after the brand revealed its latest Summer Resort Collection with the “Be Right Back” sneaker silhouette at the forefront of the collection in hues of the brand’s signature blue and white. If you find yourself in Italy for your Euro summer trip head to Promenade du Port Via Aga Khan, 1, 07021 Porto Cervo, SS.

Andrea Iyamah And CÎROC Join Forces At Miami Swim Week

The luxury resortwear brand Andrea Iyamah collaborated with CÎROC for an exclusive event at Miami Swim Week entitled “The Blue Oasis.” The event was held at the Soho Beach House Miami to offer attendees an immersive experience merging high fashion with the swim scene. This was an opportunity for Andrea Iyamah to showcase their new swimwear collection featuring vibrant colors, intricate designs, and meticulous craftsmanship.

“We are excited to have hosted ‘The Blue Oasis’ during Miami Swim Week,” said Iyamah. “Our goal was to create an environment that not only showcased our collection but also provided an unforgettable experience for our guests. Partnering with CÎROC Limonata allowed us to elevate our celebration to new heights, merging the best of fashion, leisure, and the vibrant spirit of Miami,” she noted.