Essence Fashion Digest: Nicki Minaj “Pink Print” Jordans, Storm Reid X New Balance, And More

New Balance

What a whirlwind of collaborations we’ve had this week. Brands keep tapping celebrities to be the face of campaigns and are even having them add “designer” to their already impressive resumes. This week did not disappoint in the collaboration department. There are classic brands collaborating, as well as some of the most unlikely pairings of celebrities and brands joining forces. Tupac‘s name comes up a lot this week, and an auction takes place involving one of his prized possessions. While Drake has been touring, he has also been involved in a brand collaboration, and his fellow friend and rapper, Nicki Minaj, has revealed her OG custom Jordan 1s.

If you think the trend of collaborations in its many forms is ever going away, I’d have to disagree. Collaborations seem to be the best thing to happen to fashion as of late. They are keeping consumers engaged with brands more than ever before.

Take a look below at what you might’ve missed this week and what you might want to add to your wishlist.

Tupac’s Ring Sold For $1M At Sotheby’s

Tupac’s legacy continues to hold significant value, and there have been many discussions and speculations surrounding his untimely and sudden death. Recently, Sotheby’s auction house sold Tupac’s bejeweled gold ring for a staggering $1 million, surpassing their initial estimate of around $300,00o. The ring was worn by the late rapper during his final appearance in 1996 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj “Pink Print” Jordans

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Print” Jordan 1s were created in 2014 to celebrate her album. The official images of the shoe were revealed by English Sole, a favorite retailer among sneakerheads. The shoe has a distinct 2010s vibe, featuring a bright metallic finish and an ombre effect on the swoosh and sole details. Would you consider buying them?

Drake’s NOCTA X Nike Fleeces Drop

Other than being one of the world’s favorite rappers, Drake has been making moves with his brand NOCTA in collaboration with Nike, releasing a new collection of fleece sets. The collection features a rich green and black color way and showcases Drake’s re-imagination of the Tech Fleece Crew, Tech Fleece Hoodie and Tech Fleece Open-Hem Pant. Each piece prominently displays the NOCTA and Nike swoosh logos. The high-quality fleece collection is currently available on the SNKRS online store front, with prices ranging from $115 to $145.

Clark’s Originals X MAYDE Worldwide Collab

Two streetwear favorites have joined forces. Aleali May, everyone’s favorite fashion icon, has been tapped by classic staple brand Clark’s for a collaboration. The collection showcases colorful corduroy Wallabee Boots, drawing inspiration from May’s LA background and reflecting her distinctive style evident in her previous collections. The colorways are Pacific Blue, Terracotta, Sand, Sunshine, and Coral. The collection is now available on clarksusa.com, with each boot priced at $240.

Storm Reid X New Balance Collection

Actress Storm Reid and New Balance teamed up for their first collaboration. The New Balance CT302 is Reid’s signature shoe, so it’s fitting she was tapped to for the campaign. The entire campaign is an ode to Reid’s love for her hometown, Atlanta, and follows her coming-of-age journey through the lens of the city. The CT302 comes in a white and baby blue colorway, featuring an exclusive custom tongue label and lace aglets, resulting in a one-of-a-kind shoe. The collection is scheduled to drop August 4th, and will be available on newbalance.com for $100.