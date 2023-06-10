Meet The Woman Drake Just Called ‘My Inspo’ And ‘My Heart’

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rapper Drake is widely known for being, perhaps, the biggest name in music, but his love life is usually more private, aside from what he shares in his music. But for the first time in a while, the rapper has revealed a new lover in a sweet birthday tribute.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo my confidant my best mate my heart,” the raper wrote next to teary eye and cupid heart emojis. He then included her Instagram handle and wished her a happy birthday.

Fans are speculating about whether or not this means Drake and the beauty, Lilah Pi, are dating, but it’s looking like a yes to most. How many friends get referred to as your “heart,” your inspiration, and get those types of emojis?

Lilah also got a shout out in Drake’s new song “Who Told You” with J Hus, which he released the same day as the birthday post. The lyrics read, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry/Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize/Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes.”

We don’t know much about who Lilah is aside from that she’s said to be an artist. Her Instagram page isn’t telling and leaves much mystery, but her followers have doubled since the Instagram shoutout from the “One Dance” rapper.

While Drake has never publicly claimed any women, he has been linked to a number of celebrities like Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and several models.

During an interview with Howard Stern in November, Drake got candid about his love life, a rare occurrence, admitting to dating four or five women simultaneously.

“I’ll like two things about each girl,” he said. “[I’ll] ‘like what this girl does for a living.'”

Drake revealed he had his first child with artist Sophie Brussaux on his album Scorpion in 2018. However, there were never talks about a romantic relationship between the two.

During the Stern interview, Drake was asked about marriage. It’s on the rapper’s vision board, but not anytime soon.

“I think that eventually once this is all said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late.”