Best New Music This Week: Janelle Monae, PinkPantheress, Amaarae And More

Today’s list also includes a new song by Grammy Award-winning singer BJ The Chicago Kid, and another summertime banger from City Girls.
By Okla Jones

As we enter the weekend, it’s only right that we give you the best list of new music around. This week brings some highly anticipated releases from your favorite artists, just in time for the summer season.

The talented Janelle Monáe unveils her first album in five years today, the 14-track The Age of Pleasure, which includes guest appearances from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Grace Jones, Doechii, and more. Prior to the release, the Kansas City native gave us the singles, “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” Amaarae, who is also featured on Monae’s fourth studio LP, drops a new project as well, titled Fountain Baby, and PinkPantheress shares the song “Angel” from upcoming Barbie soundtrack.

Today’s list also includes music from BLK ODYSSY, BJ the Chicago Kid, City Girls, Jayda G, Vic Mensa, and more. Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

