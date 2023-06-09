As we enter the weekend, it’s only right that we give you the best list of new music around. This week brings some highly anticipated releases from your favorite artists, just in time for the summer season.

The talented Janelle Monáe unveils her first album in five years today, the 14-track The Age of Pleasure, which includes guest appearances from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Grace Jones, Doechii, and more. Prior to the release, the Kansas City native gave us the singles, “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” Amaarae, who is also featured on Monae’s fourth studio LP, drops a new project as well, titled Fountain Baby, and PinkPantheress shares the song “Angel” from upcoming Barbie soundtrack.

Today’s list also includes music from BLK ODYSSY, BJ the Chicago Kid, City Girls, Jayda G, Vic Mensa, and more. Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

01 Janelle Monáe – ‘The Age of Pleasure’ The talented Janelle Monáe unveils her first album in five years today, the 14-track The Age of Pleasure, which includes guest appearances from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Grace Jones, Doechii, and more. Listen to it HERE.

02 PinkPantheress – “Angel” PinkPantheress is the latest artist to share her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. Listen to “Angel” HERE.

03 City Girls – “I Need A Thug” Yung Miami and JT of City Girls drop another summertime banger with their newest record, “I Need A Thug.” Listen to it HERE.

04 Jayda G – ‘Guy’ The increasingly popular house DJ Jayda G releases the project Guy today. Stream the project HERE.

05 Amaarae – ‘Fountain Baby’ The Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae shares her second full length album today, the highly-anticipated Fountain Baby. Listen to it HERE.

06 BLK ODYSSY – ‘Diamonds & Freaks’ BLK ODYSSY releases his new album, DIAMONDS & FREAKS, via Earthchild/EMPIRE today. The album includes the three previously-released tracks “YOU GOTTA MAN,” “ODEE” and “HONEYSUCKLE NECKBONE,” which features the P-Funk legend Bootsy Collins. Check it out HERE.

07 Vic Mensa – ‘’93 to ‘23” Victor’ After a four-year hiatus, Vic Mensa returns this week with a new album titled 93′ to 23′: Victor. The 18-song collection boasts a star-studded list of guest appearances including fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper, Wyclef Jean, G-Eazy, Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Check it out HERE.

08 BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Freddie Gibbs – “Liquor Store in the Sky” Today, 7x GRAMMY Nominated singer/songwriter BJ The Chicago Kid drops his new single “Liquor Store In The Sky” featuring Freddie Gibbs. Stream the track HERE.

09 J Hus and Drake – “Who Told You” Last month, J Hus returned with “It’s Crazy,” and the British rapper has now connected with Drake for the new song “Who Told You.” Listen to the P2J-produced song HERE.