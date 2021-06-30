The City Girls Exclusively Reveal That They Have An Album On The Way!

As a part of ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s After Dark, we sat down with the City Girls to chat about their newest single, “Twerkulator” and more.

During the discussion, JT shared that “Twerkulator” was actually recorded two years before it was released. Then, in the year before it was formally debuted, the song became a viral sensation, generating a dance challenge and acclaim across social media.

“The history behind ‘Twerkulator’ is ‘Twerkulator’ is almost two years old,” JT said. “We recorded ‘Twerkulator’ around the time I got out and we were working on our album.” City on Lock came out last summer.

Watch the first weekend of ESSENCE After Dark here.

Most recently, the duo hit the stage to perform the 80s and 90s-inspired track for the first time at the BET Awards. For the set, they tapped celebrity fashion stylist extraordinaire, Misa Hylton to bring the lit look together. They also worked with ESSENCE Girls United favorite, Asia Hall, the CEO of tech fashion company Neon Cowboy, to help their outfits glow as they served choreography and bars.

Read ESSENCE Girls United’s conversation with Asia Hall here.

For our exclusive discussion, we also threw it back to when Yung Miami performed at Essence Festival 2019. “It was a good experience,” she said. “I was pregnant and I had fun…I had my dancer, I was up there doing my thing,” she said with a smile.

Towards the end of the conversation, the ladies also revealed that they have an album in the works.

“Be ready because we are working on an album that we got coming soon,” JT shared. It will be their third studio album, following 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City on Lock. The album will be their 4th release overall, as their mixtape, Period, dropped in 2018.

Watch our ESSENCE After Dark conversation with the City Girls below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)