October’s Very Own! 9 Major Moves Drake Made In The Last Decade

If you’ve been a fan of Drake since the @Drakkardnoir days, you’ve likely watched his glow-up from introspectively rapping the woes of his dating life with lyrics that quickly became the most coveted IG captions, to Diamond-certified Hip-Hop royalty, world-tour selling out mogul with his fingers in multiple brand partnerships and entertainment properties.

Starting from the bottom with big dreams money can buy, he has managed to turn his nothings into somethings, becoming a rap mogul in just a few short years. Father, producer, rapper, actor, and dealmaker, Drake has never shied away from switching it up, taking a chance, and doing what suits him at the moment…and it’s paid off every step of the way.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

We’re wishing Drizzy a “Ratchet Happy Birthday!” Take a look at some of the reasons Drake has been a superstar for over a decade below: