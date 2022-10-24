October’s Very Own! 9 Major Moves Drake Made In The Last Decade

If you’ve been a fan of Drake since the @Drakkardnoir days, you’ve likely watched his glow-up from introspectively rapping the woes of his dating life with lyrics that quickly became the most coveted IG captions, to Diamond-certified Hip-Hop royalty, world-tour selling out mogul with his fingers in multiple brand partnerships and entertainment properties.
Starting from the bottom with big dreams money can buy, he has managed to turn his nothings into somethings, becoming a rap mogul in just a few short years. Father, producer, rapper, actor, and dealmaker, Drake has never shied away from switching it up, taking a chance, and doing what suits him at the moment…and it’s paid off every step of the way.
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
We’re wishing Drizzy a “Ratchet Happy Birthday!” Take a look at some of the reasons Drake has been a superstar for over a decade below:
01
Three Albums Back To Back
His latest effort, a collaboration album with 21 Savage set to release on October 28, 2022, will mark three sonically different albums from the multi-genre rapper released in just over one year’s time. Certified Lover Boy dropped on September 2021 providing Fall vibes, and his surprise dance album Honestly, Nevermind dropped on June 17, 2022, effectively setting the tone for the summer. We wonder what the rest of Q4 will sound like…
02
Producer Papi
Drake has transitioned from full-time rap star to part-time producer, lending his EP credit to television shows like Top Boy and Euphoria, and most recently the crime caper Amsterdam, for which he also recorded an original song.
03
Father Aubrey
Among the many other hats Drake wears, perhaps his most personal and important is the one of Dad to 5-year-old son, Adonis.
04
Concert King
Drake is well-known to put on an amazing live show, with his Boy Meets World, Drake and the Three Amigos, nnd Summer Sixteen tours selling out across the nation and around the world. Drake recently announced a new surprise secret show at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, taking place on November 11, that fans – naturally – can’t wait for.
05
Brand Deals
Drake’s collaborations with big brands like Nike, Apple, and Sprite keep his name ringing in the boardroom as well as on the charts.
06
Guest Appearances
Already an actor by trade, it’s always a welcome surprise to catch a Drake cameo in films like Anchorman 2, Think Like a Man Too, and Ice Age: Continental Drift.
07
Let’s Make A Bet
Drake is a notorious gambler, and (thankfully) appears to be pretty good at it. According to Stake.com, the rapper has gambled over $1 Billion on sports and casino betting. Thankfully he has a partnership with the company, so he still makes money win lose or draw.
08
Sports Fanaticism
Speaking of placing bets, Drake is a notorious sports fan. Drake’s sideline commentary (and heckling) is the stuff of legend during NBA season. Given how much he “invests” in sports, it’s no wonder he’s so passionate about his teams of choice.
09
Collab King
There’s nothing quite like a Drake feature to take a song to the stratosphere. Furthermore, Drake has a great ear for features to pace on his own tracks, sending acts like Giveon, Jorja Smith, Sampha and more into heightened consciousness and setting them up for stardom. Not to mention, the rapper seems to be at his absolute best when collaborating with the likes of DJ Khaled, Future, Wayne, 21 Savage, Lil Baby…the list goes on.