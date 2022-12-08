Bombshell Batch: Our Favorite Nicki Minaj Hairstyles This Year

“Are we a Nicki fan?” Of course, we are. ‘

As we celebrate the rapstress queen, Nicki Minaj, on her 40th birthday, we’re looking at our favorite hair moments from 2022. And while Minaj started her career with wild and avant-garde wigs, her 39 era was full of colored tresses and laid edges.

The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper has had a busy year, from viral verse moments on singles like “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” with Sada Baby to editorial covers for Interview and i-D Magazine. And with her busy year came many looks, especially her hair. Collaborating with celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae, Minaj brought in the year flaunting with warm auburn-ish extensions, followed by a blonde bob for “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby. We’ve also seen the star flaunt a few halves up half down do’s in jet black and Barbie pink, a sultry red updo, and even a revival of her signature Chinese bang from the Beam Me Up Scotty era. Towards the end of the year, we’ve seen her sporting a two-toned bob cut, pin-straight green strands, and a super high ponytail.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Nicki Minaj attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022 at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From the start of her career, Minaj has explicitly shown that “boring” isn’t in her vernacular. Who could forget the Harajuku Barbie era of baby blue curls of the “Hello Good Morning Remix” or the animal printed prints on blonde hair she wore to NYFW? Minaj has proven iconic status since her birth into the industry, and while her style has matured over the years, we’ll always have a trendsetter on our hands, especially with her hair.

In celebration of her big 4-0, scroll ahead to see Nicki’s best hair moments in 2022.