Essence Fashion Digest: Louis Vuitton SS25 Pre-Collection, Kandi Burruss Wears Sergio Hudson, And More

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Kicking us off, Louis Vuitton Menswear debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection. Next, Kandi Burruss was spotted in Sergio Hudson while in New York City. Then, Chanel staged a replica Cruise show in Hong Kong, their second largest market.

California also passed a bill on Election Day, increasing the penalties for shoplifting and other crimes. Lastly, Bernard James and USM collaborated on a small furniture collection.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Launches Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection

Pharrell does it again. The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Pre-Collection is inspired by the relationship between dogs and the humans who care for them. Infectiously titled “Dog-LVers,” the collection highlights the emotional connection, daily activities, and unique experiences of having a dog as a companion. It also highlights stylish dog walkers, and show dogs, features pawprints on shoes, and a unique rendition of the Damier print.

The leather goods are in the shape of bones, dogs, and paw prints in shades of brown and tan. The Shearling Footprint Low Boot is now in cheetah print rather than the classic Damier print. Of course, there a dog accessories like leashes, collars, and more, and an exclusive Dog House, of which only six were made worldwide.

Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection is currently available at the house’s retail locations worldwide.

Kandi Burruss Wears Sergio Hudson

Kandi Burruss is best known as a member of the girl group Xscape and as a longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she has appeared for over a decade. Widely recognized as a determined and driven multihyphenate, Burruss is on a mission to achieve the prestigious EGOT—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award—someday in her career. She recently has honed in on her acting journey by appearing in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” in June. She is currently on a press tour for her newest ventures, including producing the Broadway revival of Othello.

Buruss has teamed up with stylist Daniel Hawkins to craft her looks for the upcoming rollout. She wore a monochromatic tan look, featuring a midi-length Sergio Hudson dress cinched with a camel-colored belt, then a fur coat with Ralph Lauren leather gloves and lace-up Femme LA heels.

Chanel Stages A Replica Runway Show Of The 2025 Cruise Collection In Hong Kong

Chanel Cruise 2025 is the last collection for former creative director Virgine Viard, who announced her departure in June. Hong Kong set the scene for the grand event, welcoming over 2,000 guests, including Chanel ambassadors Penelope Cruz and G-Dragon, replicating their cruise show initially revealed in Marseille in May. The choice for Hong Kong to show again comes as it is one of their largest markets outside of their home city.

“We don’t have that many cities in the world where we have 10 boutiques except Paris. We don’t have another equivalent, so that shows how important the relationship with Hong Kong and Hong Kong’s client is,” Bruno Pavlovsky president of fashion of Chanel SAS tells WWD.

California Passed An Anti-Shoplifting Legislation

While the presidential election may have taken over the minds and timelines of us all, many other important legislation and elections were decided. This includes California, where they passed Proposition 36, which inflicts harsher penalties for crimes like shoplifting, significantly impacting consumer-based retail industries, reports Modern Retail. The legislation passed with 70% in favor of the bill. In 2014, a law that lessened the punishments for crimes like shoplifting and drug possession was passed. This will hopefully curb shoplifting and reduce the spread of fatal drugs like fentanyl.

Benard James Launches A Holiday Capsule Collection With USM

Brooklyn-based fine jeweler Bernard James collaborated with USM Modular Furniture for their first-ever small home goods collection. The collaboration includes a valet tray in various sizes, an incense holder, and a jewelry box in multiple sizes, all available in core-color black and limited-edition olive green. Each piece is made-to-order, featuring premium materials and customization while still providing everyday functionality and style.

The collection is now available on bernardjames.com, with prices ranging from $175 to $5,500, and on view at his Greenpoint showroom.