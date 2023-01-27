Essence Fashion Digest: Couture Week, Off-White, & New Luxury Collections

Couture week has been full of all types of drama, from lion’s heads and blood-red Swarovski crystals from head to toe on Doja Cat to lawsuits and, of course, collaborations. Fashion’s shenanigans are always entertaining and the serious and serious energy of this week is the perfect blend to sit back and watch. The unnerving knowledge of the impending recession and the doom and gloom of everyday drudgery of life made for an interesting Couture Week of muted and ordinary looks with good tailoring to reflect the times and celebrities (they’re just like us?) in the most extraordinary looks in the front rows of fashion shows. They’re all in their own worlds, and we’re just living in it.

Take a look through all the good, bad, and Couture of this week’s Essence Fashion Digest.

Doja Cat Steals The Show At Couture Week

This woman is the most unserious celebrity out there, and we couldn’t love her more for it. From her drenched in Swarovski crystals to using lashes as brows and a stash in a gorgeous Viktor & Rolf ensemble and told Nylon Magazine, “A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they were disappointed that I didn’t have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath… So today, I gave them lashes.” That she did.

Off-White X Chicago Bulls Sneak Peak

The Off-White X Chicago Bulls capsule collection was announced last week. Now we are finally seeing, at least, one of the talked about pieces in the collection. The collaborative logo is placed beautifully on the back of a buttery leather black and navy letterman jacket fit for a baller. The collection is in honor and homage to Abloh’s love of Chicago and basketball and does so perfectly.

Human Made X Kristy Kreme

Nigo’s Human Made is a beacon to the streetwear game and has come out with another fun collaboration—delicious one on that note. The designer seems to be quite the food lover, with a past collaboration with KFC under his belt. The collection features donut-inspired clothing and accessories, including a donut-shaped pillow, and is available online from February 1 to February 14.

Loewe’s Newest Campaign Stars Ambassador Taylor Russell

Hollywood’s favorite red-carpet starlet Taylor Russel and fashion’s favorite brand Loewe are still going strong and have now dropped a campaign that is fawn-worthy of all Ghibli Studios fans. The movie Howls Moving Castle has inspired designer Jonathan Anderson to create a complete collection full of the movie’s characters and motifs. The collection will launch on February 2nd worldwide.

Nike Vs. Bape Lawsuit

Sound familiar? Looks like a Thom Browne vs. Adidas spoof, but it’s real people. Why are these big conglomerate brands just now realizing that they were being used as inspiration? After about 20 years of Bape basing its famous shooting star on Air Force and Dunk silhouettes, Nike has decided to sue for trademarked designs being used by Bape. Let’s see how this one unfolds.

Mugler Debuts New Collection & First Bag Under Casey Cadwallader

Casey Cadwallader presented a new theatrical, star-studded Mugler collection full of electrifying runway walks, Ziwe, Dominque Jackson, and supermodels galore. He also presented his first handbag design for the storied fashion house (the anniversary of founder Thierry was at the top of the week, January 23), the Spiral Curve 01.