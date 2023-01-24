Couture Look Of The Day: Miss Sohee 

With yesterday’s Doja Cat “inferno” at Schiaparelli, couture week is off to a strong start. For day two, we have offerings from Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Alexandre Vauthier, Stéphane Rolland, Julien Fournié, Alexis Mabille, Ronald van der Kemp, and Miss Sohee. Alexis Mabille delivered a collection packed with color and beautiful flowy gowns in the spirit of a 70;s Halston of Stephen burrows. On the other hand, at Vautheir, the French designer presented a sleek line of luxe coats and 80s silhouettes.

For our “Couture Look of the Day,” day two, all eyes are on Miss Sohee. Miss Sohee, designed by Sohee Park, has steadily become known for its sculptural shapes, ornate embellishments, and focus on the form of flowers. For this collection, Park continued to explore those same themes offering a capsule of structured gowns with petal appliques sumptuous array of colors — from chartreuse to violet. But one look that stood out amongst the couture garden was look 8. A sheer illusion body suit (that was died PERFECTLY to match the model’s skin tone) with embellished rose appliques strategically placed to cover the form, paired with an ethereal white cape and a headpiece mirroring the appliques.

There’s an IG video posted by fashion editor, and Head of Editorial Content at GQ France, Pam Boy that shows the dazzle and the sparkle best, as the model struts down the runway.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Check back tomorrow for more fashion and our next couture look of the day.