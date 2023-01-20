Essence Fashion Digest: 2023 Met Gala Theme, Cover Boy Edward Enninful, & New Hanifa

The best thing about fashion is that there’s always the will to innovate, and this week is all about making something new. With Men’s fashion week currently underway and women’s to come next month, red carpet/award season, and fashion events happening just about every weekend, there’s so much to digest. This week was an eventful one with exciting announcements and collection drops.

Dive into all the events galore and the exhilaration brought to you by fashion’s brightest.

The Met Gala Announces Theme

Every year we await the theme of the Met Gala, and it has finally been announced — ” Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty.” Looking to see what celebrities will actually hit the mark on the theme is always a fun time to stretch fashion muscles. Will it be Karl cosplay, Fendi galore, or homages to Chanel tweed? Let’s see if this year’s theme will translate well on the red carpet.

Edward Enninful On The Cover of Paper

Fashion aficionado Edward Enninful, the first Black Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue, returns to his modeling roots. He poses alongside OG supermodel Linda Evangelista, a longtime friend and one of his many successful cover stars of British Vogue, comparing fashion’s current state with its past. The cover was nothing short of fabulous.

GOLF WANG Announces Racing Project

Everyone’s favorite rapper and world-builder, Tyler, The Creator, announced a drop that is so outside of his usual realm. I don’t think we’ve ever seen Tyler ride a motorcycle, but he’s dropped a racing collection, and it will be available on and in his New York flagship GOLF WANG store.

Mugler To Show Return To The Runway

After three long years, we are finally getting a Mugler runway show. Since 2020, we’ve been waiting for real fashion to gaze upon and since the Mugler exhibition is currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum we’ve been craving to see the fantastical clothing that the fashion house is known for. The show will be commencing in Paris for FW23.

Hanifa Launches New Comfort Collection

Everyone’s favorite go-to brand, Hanifa, is back with a new drop. Draped in reimagined silk, soft neutral tones, and delicate silhouettes, the collection spans dresses, tops, skirts, knitwear, pants, and shoes. The collection is available for purchase now at hanifa.co.