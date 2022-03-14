Courtesy of WEEKDAY

We’re officially two weeks away from the first day of spring and it’s the perfect time to pack up those huge winter coats and prepare our closets for the transition. As we all know, the spring season can bring unpredictable weather conditions from rainy days to sunshines with warm breezes, which is why we’ve decided to lend a helping hand to ensure your closet is equipped with all of the necessary wardrobe staples.

When it comes to elevated basics, there are endless benefits like never going out of style and being versatile. Ahead, you’ll find several pieces that can be worn multiple ways and styled for different occasions – including beautiful knit dresses, flattering tops, and much more. Whichever items call your name, prepare to say goodbye to the thought of having nothing to wear.