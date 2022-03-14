Courtesy of WEEKDAY
We’re officially two weeks away from the first day of spring and it’s the perfect time to pack up those
huge winter coats and prepare our closets for the transition. As we all know, the spring season can bring unpredictable weather conditions from rainy days to sunshines with warm breezes, which is why we’ve decided to lend a helping hand to ensure your closet is equipped with all of the necessary wardrobe staples.
When it comes to
elevated basics, there are endless benefits like never going out of style and being versatile. Ahead, you’ll find several pieces that can be worn multiple ways and styled for different occasions – including beautiful knit dresses, flattering tops, and much more. Whichever items call your name, prepare to say goodbye to the thought of having nothing to wear.
01
APPARIS Scarf Top
Have fun and be creative with this citrus scarf top that you can find endless ways to style.
02
Zara Crop Top
Elevate your crop top game with this satin number designed with a draped neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps.
03
Weekday Jersey Strap Dress
Strap dresses are the best solution when you don’t want to spend too much time getting dressed, and this one provides you with multiple wearing options with its adjustable straps.
04
Todd Patrick Knit Cardigan
This lightweight cardigan is made for spring’s transitional weather, not to mention the color is beautiful.
05
Daily Paper Bucket Hat
Bucket hats are not going anywhere – secure this quality one from Daily Paper at a great price.
06
Zara Satin Shirt
Button-downs are great to have on-hand for those occasional business casual moments.
07
APPARIS Silk Skirt
This lightweight, silk skirt will pair perfectly with almost any top in your closet.
08
Weekday Short Sleeve Polo
This stylish, unisex knit polo makes us want to book our next vacation ASAP.
09
Nocturne Draped Top
In need of a long sleeve? This stylish v-neck is the way to go.
10
Hanifa Knit Maxi Dress
The “Myra” maxi dress is a great medium between staying warm and being able to allow a breeze through on those warmer days.
11
KROST Cropped Sweater
Style this luxurious cropped sweater over a collared shirt or wear it directly on the skin, either way it’s bound to be a hit.
12
Todd Patrick Shorts
The most chic shorts we’ve ever laid eyes on.
13
Daily Paper Tank Top
The beauty is all in the details of this tank top – from the squared neckline to the stretchy fabric.
14
Weekday One Shoulder Top
We love tank tops with a twist, and this one-shoulder tank has beautiful details in the back.
15
Nocturne Bodysuit
This spaghetti strapped bodysuit will never go out of style, nor fail to match with almost any pair of bottoms in your wardrobe.
16
Telfar Mockneck Sweatshirt
The perfect sweatshirt to match those Telfar bags in your closet.
17
Sergio Tacchini Tracksuit
In a sporty mood? This spunky tracksuit from Sergio Tacchini checks all the boxes.
18
Hanifa Maxi Dress
Hanifa’s “Olivia” maxi dress in this bright lime is the perfect way to embrace color and curves this spring.
19
Nocturne Flared Pants
What’s more classic and chic than a pair of white trousers? These ones are high-waisted and flared – even better.
20
K.ngsley Halter Tank Top
This halter tank top with an asymmetrical hem is a fashion-forward, must-have.
21
Telfar Track Pants
These thigh-hole track pants from Telfar bring style to activewear and leisure.
22
ONEDNA Trucker Hat
Bound to protect you from the sun and empower women everywhere you go.
23
Simon Miller Terry Thong
Walk in comfort and style with cotton terry platforms – perfect for lazy errands and days at the park.
TOPICS: elevated basics fashion