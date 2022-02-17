With events, birthday dinners, Fashion Week and the like back in full swing, we all seem to be looking for night out attire these dates. While there’s no contest (I love my tube tops, mini skirts and all just the same) we can’t negate that there’s one quintessential night out piece that reigns supreme, quite literally never to go out of style – The black mini dress (colloquially known as the LBD). As we inch away from the winter weather (slowly, for some, but surely) now feels like as good as a time as any to see which options online are worth adding to our virtual carts.
My favorite thing about black mini dresses is that for anyone who has a hard time putting together a full outfit, they really are a look all its own. You only need the most simple of shoes and a handbag, and voilà. On the other hand, should you feel inspired to turn your black mini dress up several notches, by way of sheer or leather gloves, tights, a statement coat and over-the-top accessorizing, its blank slate nature allows you to do jus that, too. Simply put, we all win with a LBD, so without further ado, here are 12 affordable (under $115) styles not to go another night out without.
01
More To Come Camila One Shoulder Dress
Details such as these diagonal ruffled stripes make black dresses so much more interesting.
02
Topshop Jacquard Tuxedo Mini Dress In Black
This dress meets blazer meets vest combo is brilliant.
03
Edikted Lydia Knitted Halter Dress
Once winter passes, bring out the knitted halters for fun in the sun.
04
Superdown Kiki Strappy Mini Dress
Channeling “cute main character girl goes on a hot date in an early ’00s movie”? Opt for these dainty straps and square neckline.
05
Susana Monaco Strapless Tube Mini Dress
I’m fully of the belief that no LBD collection is complete without a strapless dress.
06
All The Ways Fia Mini Dress
This almost t-shirt-like style is just what you need for a casual, but put together day-to-night look.
07
Lioness Cupis Lace Mini Dress
Layer this over a black spaghetti strapped mini, or wear it as a swimsuit cover up.
08
Cider The Little Black Mini Dress
While the feminine, lacey details in this dress are so subtle, just slip on a pair of strappy heels and a satin handbag, and you’ll see that they definitely pack a punch.
09
Boohoo Turtleneck Sleeveless Mini Dress
There is something magical about an LBD with a turtleneck accent. Throw this on under a trench coat, cropped leather jacket, oversized blazer (okay, literally anything), and thank me later.
10
Silk Maison Silk Long Sleeve Blackless Mini Dress
While its flowy silhouette and front side take a more modest approach to the mini dress, its backside is ready to party.
11
BP. Ruched Foil Dot Minidress
Looking to take it up a notch? There’s nothing a dash of shimmer can’t do.
12
525 Braided One Shoulder Dress
If you’ve ever questioned how to find a black mini dress that feels appropriate for daytime wear, just look for a ribbed option.
TOPICS: Dresses