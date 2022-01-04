Californian brand RicherPoorer has an innate understanding of comfort. The brand excels in the basics department with everything from cozy undergarments, to billowy t-shirt dresses and sweat sets, through to more elevated styles such as trousers and sleek bodysuits. Shopping the brand to re-up on your staples is a no brainer, but even more so now that its offering an additional 30 percent off of its sale items through January 12.

We can’t believe it took us this long, but many of us have developed a long-overdue love for basics over the past two years, and there are definitely benefits to reap from having them in your wardrobe. Basics are usually synonymous with seasonal clothing – They come in shades you can wear year round, silhouettes you can mix and match, and styles you’ll want to throw on no matter the weather (read: this all equals less cost per wear). That’s not to say you can’t dress them up. For instance, you could pair the brand’s Vintage Rib Column Dress with a pair of tall heeled boots, or its long sleeved Scoop Neck Bodysuit with trousers and a statement handbag. Scroll ahead for a few styles we rounded up from RicherPoorer’s sale, so you can see for yourself just how multipurpose its pieces are.