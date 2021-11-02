Courtesy of UGG

As we move deeper into the fall season, temperatures will continue to drop and we’ll need to trade our jackets for coats. Usually, when this time comes around, we’re quick to pull out our bubble coats, standard pea coats and military green parkas. But, this season, it’s time to make sure that the outer shell matches the energy of the outfit under.

You should never have to throw a big, boring coat over your stunning outfit; there’s always a way to carry the fashion pizazz all the way through and not compromise your style. We’ve gathered a list of must-have coats that offer new silhouettes, new textures, and new fabric combinations from Black designers, independent designers, and luxury outerwear brands.