As we move deeper into the fall season, temperatures will continue to drop and we’ll need to trade our jackets for coats. Usually, when this time comes around, we’re quick to pull out our bubble coats, standard pea coats and military green parkas. But, this season, it’s time to make sure that the outer shell matches the energy of the outfit under.
You should never have to throw a big, boring coat over your stunning outfit; there’s always a way to carry the fashion pizazz all the way through and not compromise your style. We’ve gathered a list of must-have coats that offer new silhouettes, new textures, and new fabric combinations from Black designers, independent designers, and luxury outerwear brands.
01
UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket
This stylish alternative will keep you dry in the rain and snow, and the fleece-lined pockets will keep your hands extra warm.
02
MCM Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Substitute those puffer jackets for MCM’s fun and very stylish take. This piece is guaranteed to make a statement every time you slide your arms through the sleeves.
03
Bally Shearling Coat
There’s nothing like a quality shearling coat. It’s chic and it will never go out of style. This beautifully leather trimmed overcoat falls just below the knee and is totally worth the investment.
04
Canada Goose Junction Parka Pastels
Not all heavy appearing coats actually have to be heavy. Canada Goose offers this lightweight alternative that is still guaranteed to keep you warm in a beautiful range of pastels.
05
Todd Patrick Brown Wool Puffer Coat
Sorry, plain puffer coats. There are too many exciting options on the market this season like this cropped version from Todd Patrick that features floral patchwork.
06
Bally Belted Parka
A warmer alternative to a traditional trench coat that features a hood and burnt orange shearling lining, which is detachable – making the coat friendly across seasons.
07
UGG Liana Short Shearling Coat
She’s a beauty, ain’t she? This mink-like coat is made of 100% genuine Toscana shearling, lined with 100% polyester satin, and features leather buttons and trims – the epitome of comfy luxury.
08
Bally B-Monogram Coat
The perfect coat for your morning coffee run and certainly a subtle flex when approaching coat check.
09
Canada Goose Cropped Snow Mantra Parka
Designed with industrial techniques to keep you warm in the coldest regions of the world. But, the best part about this stylish parka is that it can be worn upside down too, so it’s basically two coats in one.
10
Pierre Blanc Mixed Media Trench Coat
A seamless juxtaposition between plaid and a hue of greens that form an elevated trench coat. This one will place you ahead of the fashion game and setting trends.
11
Pierre Blanc Abstract Stripe Trench Coat
Treat him to this delicious double-breasted wool coat from NYC-based designer, Pierre Blanc.
12
BTFL Robe
A relaxed overcoat is the perfect touch to complete an effortless look.
13
Mia Vesper Vintage Italian Cornucopia Trench
This work of art is one of a kind and guaranteed to turn heads. You’ll want to cherish this piece for a lifetime and hand it down to the next style enthusiast in the family.
14
BTFL Car Coat
An outerwear garment that has the range to be formal or informal – made from wool blend tweed sourced from Japan.
15
OFFHOURS Homecoat
This gender-neutral design will look great on everyone and the quilted polyester keeping you warm is sustainably sourced from recycled plastic bottles.
16
MCM Women’s Check Wool Coat with Nylon Overlay
An Italian virgin wool coat reimagined with a removable nylon overlay, and there’s a men version for those couples that want to twin.
17
UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat
Cozy up with UGG’s winter white overcoat – it’s bound to make a statement and guaranteed to keep you warm.
18
OFFHOURS Homecoat
A crisp, black textured alternative of the OFFHOURS Homecoat.