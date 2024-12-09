Dries Van Noten Appoints Julian Klausner As Creative Director

Sarah Piantadosi

In surprising news, Dries Van Noten has revealed their latest creative director appointment as Julian Klasner. This shift is an internal move for the house, Klasner will spearhead both women’s and men’s collections. Vogue reports that the 33-year-old Belgian designer worked alongside Dries Van Noten on the women’s collections since 2018. In a statement, the house shared this “represents a natural connection between the past and the future.”

“I have complete confidence in Julian’s creativity and vision,” Dries Van Noten declared in a statement. “He is not only a talented designer but also a clear choice to take over after my departure. His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future,” he added.

The eponymous designer’s final presentation for the house he launched as a menswear line in 1986 followed by the addition of a womenswear line in 1993 took place in June. The house’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation was designed by the studio team. Van Noten sold a majority stake to Puig, a Spanish fashion and beauty conglomerate in 2018. The industry has been waiting with bated breath for the appointment of a creative director.

The internal promotion presents a shift within the global fashion industry. It also signals that rather than turning over a new tide, the house has plans of not shifting away from its inner compass. To some, this may be a relief. According to Vogue, Klausner attended Brussels’s lauded visual arts school La Cambre to study fashion design and graduated in 2016. Following graduation, he started his career at Maison Margiela. Next, he started at Dries Van Noten in 2018 where he filled the role of a womenswear designer.

“The incomparable legacy that Dries is leaving behind is monumental, serving as an endless source of precious inspiration. I look forward to embarking on new ambitious challenges while honouring the heritage we all cherish,” Klausner said in a statement.Vogue reports that Klausner will present his first women’s collection as creative director on March 5 during Paris Fashion Week. The house will not show during Paris Men’s Week in January. A lookbook will be directed by Klausner–the designer’s first men’s show will reportedly take place in June 2025.

