Diotima’s Rachel Scott Wins First-Ever Empowered Vision Award

Deirdre Lewis

Yesterday evening Rachel Scott of Diotima was announced as the recipient of the Empowered Vision Award. As the first-ever recipient of the award created by the CFDA and Andréa W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation, her win notes her ability to create a profitable and intentional business currently. Scott learned of the win a room at WSA filled with her peers and other savants: stylists, creatives, and multi-hyphenates in the larger New York City fashion community. Notably, Scott recently won a CFDA Award, the American Womenswear Designer of the Year. She became the first Black woman designer to walk away with this award that night.

Scott largely has built the crux of her brand on creations that feel otherworldly. For multiple seasons her New York Fashion Week presentations have grown tremendously–this speaks to the buzz surrounding the label. But it also speaks to the designer’s ability to garner attention due to the intentionality behind her designs. Knitwear and textured fabrics are given new life under the watch of Scott–Diotima is a love letter to her home country Jamaica. What is perhaps most compelling about the rise of Diotima is how NYC has embraced the designs and championed them.

Diotima is currently available at Moda Operandi, Bergdorf Goodman, FWRD, The Webster, and McMullen. These stockists allude to the luxury market and how it has also embraced the poignant creations by Scott.

Dierdre Lewis

The Empowered Vision Award was created to elevate and platform an independent Black designer. Scott will receive a $100,000 financial grant in addition to $100,000 dedicated to a year-long mentorship program. The goal is also to “foster innovation and promote equity within the fashion industry, supporting both creative talent and long-term business growth,” according to a statement from the CFDA.

“Supporting Rachel Scott through the Empowered Vision Award is a meaningful step in our commitment to breaking down barriers and building pathways for Black designers to thrive. By partnering with the CFDA, we’re investing not only in her creative journey but in the future of a more inclusive and resilient industry,” shared James Frazier, Trustee of the Frazier Family Foundation.

Designer finalists included Charles Harbison and Aisling Camps, these two designers are the founders of their eponymous brands. Harbison is currently based in Los Angeles, and Camps is based in Brooklyn. Titans in fashion diligently keyed in on the respective brands that Scott and the finalists have built and released into the world. A few key figures on the committee that selected the prize awardee include Diane Von Furstenberg, Shiona Turini, Alastair McKimm, Carlos Nazario, and more.

“Congratulations not only to Rachel Scott of Diotima, but also to Aisling Camps and Charles Harbison of Harbison for their exceptional creativity, vision and commitment to building unique and sustainable brands showcasing the best of American fashion creativity. Their work exemplifies the shared vision between CFDA and Frazier Family Foundation to redefine the possibilities in fashion by promoting homegrown creative business talent,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said.