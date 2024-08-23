Da’Vine Joy Randolph Steps Out In A Striking Mugler Look

Getty Images

This week’s celebrity look features actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph in a striped and textured gown. The ensemble was designed by Mugler from the high fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection. It was previously modeled by plus-size model Paloma Elsesser. Randolph pulled off this look for the season 4 premiere of Only Murders In The Building–recently the actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for her guest role in the comedy series.

The striped detailing with leather strips on her skin tone-hued dress accentuated her figure while the corset style bodice cinched at her waist. What we love about this fashion moment is that similar to the runway, she let the dress speak for itself. The stylists she usually works with Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon have done a phenomenal job in ensuring her looks have a balance between being glamorous and over-the-top. Their ensembles are habitually head-turning, that’s one of their special gifts aside from presenting their clients as the best version of themselves for press appearances and red carpet events.

JC Olivera/WireImage

This look channels a particular campy element that we enjoy and with her neatly cropped bob haircut an old Hollywood energy emerges. The pointed-toe black heel rounded out this look in a chic and minimalistic manner.

Randolph’s style evolution along with the rise of her career has been special to watch. We’ve seen her in brands from Louis Vuitton to Robert Wun, as well as custom looks from Valdrin Sahiti to Jovana Louis. As her face becomes a favorite on the big screen, she’s becoming our favorite on the red carpet.

We’re excited to see what other looks Randolph and her stylists will have up their sleeves as award season is recirculating with the Emmy Awards around the corner.