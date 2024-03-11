Da’Vine Joy Randolph Takes The Oscar For Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph continued to sweep the 2024 awards season for her performance as Mary Lamb in the 2023 comedy/drama, The Holdovers. Now, she can add Hollywood’s highest honor to her accolades; an Academy Award.

Presented by previous category winner Lupita Nyong’o, Randolph tearfully claimed the statue for Best Actress in a Supporting Role to kick off the 96th annual ceremony as the first awardee.

“God is so good,” she began her acceptance speech. “I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career.”

She went on to explain that she began primarily as a singer (Randolph originally focused on classical and opera singing while at Temple University), but at the urging of her mother, explored what the theater department had to offer her.

That decision led to a Master’s from Yale Drama school, a groundbreaking stint on Broadway, and now, recognition on the biggest stage in motion pictures.

“I thank my mother for doing that,” she continued. “A thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and been there for me; who have ushered me and guided me.”

“For so long, I had always wanted to be different. And now, I realize I just need to be myself,” Randolph said. “I thank you for seeing me.”