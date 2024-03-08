Star Gazing: A Peek Inside ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass, Gail Bean, Patina Miller, Kathryn Busby, Brandee Evans, Da’Vinchi and Shannon Thornton onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Black women who impact and inspire the on-screen entertainment industry descended on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for ESSENCE’s 2024 Black Women In Hollywood yesterday, bringing with them the spirit of friendship, collaboration, and a sprinkle of that famed Black Girl Magic. Celebrating this year’s esteemed honorees Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby, stars from in front of and behind the lens gathered for selfies and sisterhood for the 17th iteration of arguably the most beloved luncheon of awards season.

Stars like Zendaya, Tina Knowles, Chloe Bailey, Lena Waithe and more were spotted honoring the contributions of Black women to entertainment, and looking fly while doing so. Check out the action in the photos below:

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Law Roach, Zendaya, and Guest LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Law Roach, Zendaya, and guest attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Angie Beyincé and Tina Knowles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Angie Beyincé and Tina Knowles attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Danielle Brooks and Caroline Wanga LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Danielle Brooks and Caroline Wanga onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tika Sumpter and Shannon Thornton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Tika Sumpter and Shannon Thornton attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Devale and Khadeen Ellis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lena Waithe, Mona Scott-Young, and MC Lyte LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Lena Waithe, Mona Scott-Young, and MC Lyte attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Brandee Evans and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Brandee Evans and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Yvette Lee Bowser and Gina Prince-Bythewood LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Yvette Lee Bowser and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tarana Burke and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Tarana Burke and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Patina Miller and Shannon Thornton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Patina Miller and Shannon Thornton attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Letitia Wright and Gail Bean LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Letitia Wright and Gail Bean onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Muni Long LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Adanne and Adamma Ebo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Adanne and Adamma Ebo attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Marsai Martin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Marsai Martin attends the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Danielle Brooks and Loni Love LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Danielle Brooks and Loni Love attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jeremy Pope LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Jeremy Pope attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Zendaya LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Zendaya attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)