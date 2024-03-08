HomeESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood

Star Gazing: A Peek Inside ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2024

Black Hollywood showed up and out with ESSENCE this week, bringing with them the spirit of friendship, collaboration, and a sprinkle of that famed Black Girl Magic
Star Gazing: A Peek Inside ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass, Gail Bean, Patina Miller, Kathryn Busby, Brandee Evans, Da’Vinchi and Shannon Thornton onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Black women who impact and inspire the on-screen entertainment industry descended on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for ESSENCE’s 2024 Black Women In Hollywood yesterday, bringing with them the spirit of friendship, collaboration, and a sprinkle of that famed Black Girl Magic. Celebrating this year’s esteemed honorees Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby, stars from in front of and behind the lens gathered for selfies and sisterhood for the 17th iteration of arguably the most beloved luncheon of awards season.

Stars like Zendaya, Tina Knowles, Chloe Bailey, Lena Waithe and more were spotted honoring the contributions of Black women to entertainment, and looking fly while doing so. Check out the action in the photos below:

By Rivea Ruff ·
TOPICS: 