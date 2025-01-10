Cynthia Erivo Takes A Loewe Gown For A Spin

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo is after our hearts again. The award-winning actress was spotted in a custom gown by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe for a recent appearance. She wore the Loewe frock to the 2025 National Board of Review Awards Gala. Erivo is hot off the heels of her momentous press run for Wicked orchestrated by her stylist Jason Bolden. Her latest look is kitschy but it works and we’re into it.

The frock was similar to dresses that went down the runway at Loewe’s Spring 2025 presentation. The gown leans into couture territory due to its detailing which consists of a hoop, a cinched waist and a trapeze line silhouette. Instead of being emblazoned with a fabric composed of florals which was seen at the house’s show this custom look was different. Erivo’s creation featured an abstract print that embodies casual elegance. It was quite a distinct direction to take the actress, but Bolden nailed it.

What exactly has Erivo been wearing recently? Bolden has been annihilating each of her press moments. To be exact, days ago Erivo donned a dramatic V-neck gown by Louis Vuitton to a press event in black and white. Separately, a sheer polka dot Moschino number was worn by Cynthia to an Out 100 affair in December. A Wicked-inspired moment also occurred when Erivo donned a bold green Carolina Herrera sequined gown with a ruffled matching cape.

Erivo is starting the year strong with her custom Loewe frock. It’s not a serious number which makes it cheeky and downright fun simultaneously.