Treat Yourself To Pieces From The New Jason Bolden And 8 Other Reasons Jewelry Collection

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and the accessories brand 8 Other Reasons have revealed a new jewelry collection. Bolden’s eclectic eye has led to him crafting memorable looks for clients including Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Alicia Keys, and many more. 8 Other Reasons, an Australian accessories brand noticed Bolden’s affinity for details and set out to work on a capsule jewelry collection with him.

“Collaborating with 8 Other Reasons for this collection was a natural evolution of my love for their accessories and how seamlessly they enhance my clients’ looks,” Bolden shared. “Together, we’ve created pieces that embody my uniform, which is timeless, chic, and full of personality, making 8 Other Reasons the perfect partner because they speak to that.”

Bolden’s effortless approach to styling can be seen in this versatile collection comprising stainless steel, plated, 22k gold, and rhodium pieces. The capsule, out today, consists of abstractly shaped earrings in gold that reminisce moving water, and hoop earrings with a textured finish. There is also a tennis necklace with CZ stones that reimagine the brand’s signature, water drop-shaped and spiral-shaped earrings, and chunky silver textured bangles.

These pieces were meticulously designed for everyday wear with an updated take on statement jewelry. The affordable collaboration did not forfeit quality–the pieces are waterproof, hypoallergenic, anti-tarnish, and e-coated for long-lasting wear.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jason Bolden on this collection, as it represents a new direction of elevated essentials and timeless elegance,” said 8 Other Reasons founder, Charles Lichaa.

“Jason’s unique approach has helped us showcase 8 Other Reasons in a new light, adding an elevated touch that pushes the boundaries of our brand in a fresh direction. Having Jason as a long-time collaborator with 8 Other Reasons, we’re excited to unveil this collection that offers chic and enduring designer pieces at an affordable price point,” he added.

Shop the Jason Bolden X 8 Other Reasons capsule collection on 8otherreasons.com. Pricing starts at $29.