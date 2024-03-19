Storm Reid To Star In Teyana Taylor Directed Film, ‘Get Lite’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Storm Reid and Teyana Taylor pose during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor will make her directorial debut in the upcoming film, Get Lite, according to a Deadline exclusive. The film taps The Last Of Us star and Emmy winner Storm Reid to star. Along with starring in the production, Reid will also co-produce the film under her own imprint, A Seed & Wings Productions, as well as Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Storm Reid poses with the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The film follows a New York City teenager whose life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes enamored with a magnetic beatmaker (portrayed by Reid). She persuades him to join her Litefeet dance crew, which presents a dilemma: stay focused on his studies, or embrace his revived passion for dance.

On the production side, the film is stacked with heavy hitters – Barris and Reid will team up with Bill Karesh of OFFBRND, Robyn Simpson from A Seed & Wings Productions, and Anni Weisband as producers for the film. Taylor will take on the role of executive producer, while Coco Gilbert will serve as co-producer. Eric Gross is set to write the script.

The film adds another credit to Taylor’s increasingly long resumé – she most recently starred in A Thousand And One, which first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and has reached critical acclaim. For Reid, outside of her recent Emmy win, she’s also been involved in a handful of endeavors, including teaming up with Coca-Cola to launch their new drink flavor, as well as an appearance in The Nun 2, where Reid played Debra.

No release date has been set for ‘Get Lite.’