Coco Gauff And New Balance Launch Second Signature Sneaker

New Balance

Coco Gauff and New Balance have released their collaborative sneaker the Coco CG2. The new design refines the court-ready performance and the distinctive features of Coco’s debut signature shoe. The launch is noteworthy as it lands online ahead of her return to the US Open where Guaff returns as the defending women’s singles champion.

This design is a standout, taking inspiration from the 550s, one of her favorite styles, and swapping the basketball on the woven tongue label for a tennis ball. Additional updates include a geometric-shaped design, stability and flexibility, and a nod to the architecture in Coco’s favorite global city, Paris. Notably, suede overlays on the saddle make for a fashion-forward style that transcends use strictly on the court.

New Balance

“I had as much fun designing and collaborating on the CG2 as I did with the CG1,” Coco Gauff said in a statement. “My relationship with the New Balance team is incredible, and I’m excited to see what people think of the evolution of this shoe!”

According to a press release, the shoe was crafted with responsive Energy Arc technology. “The CG2 is made for the elite tennis athlete who makes explosive moves on the court. For the second model of this show, ‘power’ can be found on the back of the left shoe woven label, ‘grace’ on the right shoe woven label and ‘CG’ etched on the pivoted point, capturing Coco perfectly,” a statement from the brand states.

The launch colorway, “Power and Grace,” combines two hues: an oxidized blue and a firefly. These tones combine for an energetic twist inspired by the Statue of Liberty and the lights of the city. This colorway also includes a trophy on the back of the shoe, which pinpoints that the reigning champion returns to New York to defend her title.

The New Balance Coco CG2 is available beginning on August 21 on newbalance.com. The shoe retails for $170. Take a closer look at the sneakers below.

New Balance