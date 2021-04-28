While spring hues are usually bright and florescent, as fashion emerges through the pandemic, we’re all getting back to sporting what’s been tucked away in our closets for almost a year. As everyone combs through some of the looks they’ve had on hold, we’re seeing several celebrities carrying what would be could considered “winter tones” into the new season by wearing nudes and dark browns

Over the past few weeks, our favorite fashion it-girls have hit the gram’ in brown undertones, defying the cliche fashion notion that dark hues can’t be worn in the spring. Singers Tinashé and Sevyn Streeter have shown off full monochromatic deep brown looks that included leather pants and matching jackets, while others like hot girl Megan The Stallion and supermodel Winnie Harlow chose printed catsuits in similar hues.

In other words, brown is the color of the season, so don’t store your nude looks away just yet! Scroll below to see who else has been joining in on the trend.

