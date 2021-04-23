The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
By Danielle Wright and Jamila Stewart ·

As we inch deeper into spring and closer to summer, all signs are pointing towards maximalism in fashion. Many of us have missed the creative process of getting dressed, and it’s starting to show as Instagram’s most stylish begin to rev it up for the season. 

Social media is always a great place to get a pulse on what’s what in fashion for the moment. This week, fellow enthusiasts are into styles such as platform shoes, neon and pastel shades, spring leathers and vintage nods. Per the usual, everyone is putting their own spin on what’s buzzing. 

There’s no harm in pulling a bit of fashion inspo from your social media timeline — that’s partially what it’s for! But as always, we’re here round up some of the stand-out looks for you.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed Black creatives online this week.

01
@mariipvzz
02
@ezekieluriah
03
@jesuisjeniece
04
@theyusufs
05
@ alannanicolex
06
@jacarlvs
07
@lifeofkors
08
@taishamaya
09
@imtayloralexis
10
@ samirahnr
11
@_rvck
12
@victoriouslogan
13
@sirjamont
14
@itsbluava
15
@ itsnandibby
16
@kreativekloth
17
@iamphreshy
18
@jasminemiichellle
19
@andrea.oi
20
@aerialyazmine
