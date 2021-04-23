The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

As we inch deeper into spring and closer to summer, all signs are pointing towards maximalism in fashion. Many of us have missed the creative process of getting dressed, and it’s starting to show as Instagram’s most stylish begin to rev it up for the season.

Social media is always a great place to get a pulse on what’s what in fashion for the moment. This week, fellow enthusiasts are into styles such as platform shoes, neon and pastel shades, spring leathers and vintage nods. Per the usual, everyone is putting their own spin on what’s buzzing.

There’s no harm in pulling a bit of fashion inspo from your social media timeline — that’s partially what it’s for! But as always, we’re here round up some of the stand-out looks for you.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed Black creatives online this week.