Megan Thee Stallion Gives An Update On Her Hair Journey After Trying This Black-Owned Brand

As we enter Spring and work seemingly returns to normal (depending on where you live), most are preparing for what a fruitful year may look like. And Grammy-award winning rapper Megan The Stallion is doing the same.

On Instagram this week, the “Body” performer showed off a healthy natural hair update. “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth,” she wrote under the post. Usually, the rapper’s tried and true beauty look is ultra-glam, including a beat face and fun wig, however, every hot girl needs a little time to let her hair breathe every now and then.

As many of us know, when wearing wigs, your hair stays in protective styles like braids or twists. This allows for the hair to grow and limits any damage. After asking her followers to recommend Black-owned hair-care brands this past December, Megan recently partnered with Mielle Organics and has shared updates on her hair growth along the way. While wigs stand as a good transitional piece for hair growth, there’s nothing quite like letting your natural hair out.

Check out how Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair journey is going below.