Carlos Nazario Launches Debut Moose Knuckles Collection

Moose Knuckles

Roughly a year ago Carlos Nazario joined Moose Knuckles as the brand’s global artistic director. Today, Nazario and Moose Knuckles have announced the launch of “Moose Labs” which will be a series of collaborative collections. The announcement also marks the release of Nazario’s debut release. He previously won Stylist of the Year at the 2023 Best In Black Fashion Awards.

This collection showcases Nazario and his intentional innovations in regard to representing urban fashion. A unique fusion of styles is seen throughout the lineup including a utilitarian functionality seen in classic cold-weather military gear with key elements and voluminous silhouettes heavily inspired by 90s hip hop.

Moose Knuckles

“For me, outerwear transcends mere functionality—it’s an integral part of one’s style expression. Growing up in New York City, spending time outdoors was a significant part of my life, and outerwear became a statement of my personal aesthetic,” Nazario shared in a statement.

Moose Knuckles

“This collection draws inspiration from the coats that first made me feel truly sophisticated, blending Moose Knuckles’ roots in Canadian military apparel with exquisite craftsmanship and quality that discerning individuals will appreciate. There’s an unmistakable sense of glamour in this collection that reflects the bold, stylish approach we bring to outerwear design,” Nazario added.

Head to Moose Knuckles’ website to purchase pieces from Carlos Nazario’s debut collection.