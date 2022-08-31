Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Stars In Calvin Klein’s New Fall Campaign

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Aside from quality wardrobe basics, Calvin Klein is also known for its iconic advertising campaigns. Although most times, the American fashion brand is just marketing white t-shirts, blue jeans, and underwear, CK campaigns manage to push progressive messages. For the brand’s Fall 2022 campaign, Calvin Klein gathered an influential cast of culture shapers, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Precious Lee, and Akon Changkou.

The new campaign was shot and directed by Alasdair McLellan, who captured each subject through an intimate lens in front of solid backdrops. With each shot, the true essence of each subject shines through – conveying that Calvin Klein wardrobe essentials are far from basic.

Featured in the campaign, the cast is seen wearing Calvin Klein’s new underwear and loungewear styles. The new collection elevates iconic styles with slight adjustments – the CK Embossed Icon was reimagined in a repeating design, the CK Bonded Flex was updated with wire-free support in a seamless knit with a blend of recycled materials, and CK’s classic denim was elevated with new proportions, textures and utility details. The Fall 2022 collection also introduces new cotton silhouettes, new colors, refreshed cuts, and sustainable wardrobe solutions.

Calvin Klein’s Fall 2022 collection is available for purchase now on calvinklein.com. Ahead, discover more images from the Calvin Klein Fall 2022 campaign.