Celebrating MJ Rodriguez And Looking Back At Her Best Fashion Moments
Courtesy of Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Yesterday, the 2022 winners of the Golden Globe Awards were announced and our girl Michaela Jaé Rodriguez snagged the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama for her role as Bianca on Pose. And what makes this moment even more significant is the fact that Rodriguez is the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe – Bravo, queen! 

While Rodriguez is breaking down barriers and pushing the LGBTQ+ community forward in entertainment, best believe she is doing it in style. We’ve witnessed how she and her family get down on Pose, but her tendency to dress to express is no different in her real life. She’s often spotted posing like a pro on red carpets in the most elegant dresses or in a fashion-forward, avant-garde ensemble like the Thom Browne look she wore to the 2021 Met Gala

Anytime Rodriguez steps out, she exudes beauty on the inside and outside. She stands strong in her light and makes sure her outfits amplify her star power. The Capricorn also recently celebrated her birthday on January 7th, so we are honoring her today for another year around the sun and for her historical achievement by highlighting her best fashion moments to date – Happy Birthday and Congratulations, MJ!

01
The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
02
28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
03
FX’s “Pose” Season 3 New York Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
04
Christian Louboutin and InStyle Dinner
hropshire/Getty Images
05
September 2021 New York Fashion Week
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
06
2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
07
Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Celebration
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
08
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
Taylor Hill/WireImage
09
The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
David Livingston/Getty Images
10
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
11
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images
12
ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

