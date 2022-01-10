Courtesy of Getty Images

Yesterday, the 2022 winners of the Golden Globe Awards were announced and our girl Michaela Jaé Rodriguez snagged the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama for her role as Bianca on Pose. And what makes this moment even more significant is the fact that Rodriguez is the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe – Bravo, queen!

While Rodriguez is breaking down barriers and pushing the LGBTQ+ community forward in entertainment, best believe she is doing it in style. We’ve witnessed how she and her family get down on Pose, but her tendency to dress to express is no different in her real life. She’s often spotted posing like a pro on red carpets in the most elegant dresses or in a fashion-forward, avant-garde ensemble like the Thom Browne look she wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

Anytime Rodriguez steps out, she exudes beauty on the inside and outside. She stands strong in her light and makes sure her outfits amplify her star power. The Capricorn also recently celebrated her birthday on January 7th, so we are honoring her today for another year around the sun and for her historical achievement by highlighting her best fashion moments to date – Happy Birthday and Congratulations, MJ!