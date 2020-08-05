10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Basics

Photo: Re Ona

Now more than ever, there’s an eagerness within the world to support Black-owned clothing businesses and it’s long overdue. But while you’re stocking your closet with trendy statement pieces, and outfits that can only be worn on occasion, it’s important to make sure you’ve included a few core staples to your shopping bag, as well.

When it comes to creating a well-rounded wardrobe, the key is to invest in quality basics. At the root of every good outfit are a handful of super simple pieces that bring it all together. Having versatile options (like a well-tailored suit by Cold Laundry or neutral-toned bodysuits by emerging label, Re Ona) on-hand will make getting dressed each day easy, as you already have a strong foundation to build on.

Contrary to popular belief, you should be putting just as much thought into shopping for undergarments, as you do your classic staples and brands like Nubian Skin has you covered with a range of different shades and products to choose from. From shapewear and lingerie, to skin-tone colored hosiery, the brand has amassed a cult following on Instagram that includes musician Lizzo, who wore the best-selling ‘Full Slip’ from the Naked Collection, in her Dolby commercial; yes, the one with the flute. And while you might not put swimwear in the category with all your other basics, Jade Swim’s minimal designs might make you reconsider; as they can double as a top or bodysuit when you aren’t poolside. The bottom line is, it’s time to start elevating your wardrobe from the foundation up, which means starting with your core pieces.

When it comes to styling basics once you have them, it’s fairly simple. If you’re looking for new ways to wear sweatpants, a plain white tank with sneakers guarantees an instantly laidback look. But if you wanted to dress it up a bit, adding statement earrings and switching to heeled sandals immediately transforms the vibe. Either way, these core pieces are working hard in your wardrobe and investing in quality ensures longevity.

If you’re ready to shop for new closet essentials to anchor the trendy pieces in your closet, let ESSENCE fashion contributor Shelby Hyde walk you though a few must-have essentials.