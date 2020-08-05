10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Basics

Now more than ever, there’s an eagerness within the world to support Black-owned clothing businesses and it’s long overdue. But while you’re stocking your closet with trendy statement pieces, and outfits that can only be worn on occasion, it’s important to make sure you’ve included a few core staples to your shopping bag, as well.
When it comes to creating a well-rounded wardrobe, the key is to invest in quality basics. At the root of every good outfit are a handful of super simple pieces that bring it all together. Having versatile options (like a well-tailored suit by Cold Laundry or neutral-toned bodysuits by emerging label, Re Ona) on-hand will make getting dressed each day easy, as you already have a strong foundation to build on.
Contrary to popular belief, you should be putting just as much thought into shopping for undergarments, as you do your classic staples and brands like Nubian Skin has you covered with a range of different shades and products to choose from. From shapewear and lingerie, to skin-tone colored hosiery, the brand has amassed a cult following on Instagram that includes musician Lizzo, who wore the best-selling ‘Full Slip’ from the Naked Collection, in her Dolby commercial; yes, the one with the flute. And while you might not put swimwear in the category with all your other basics, Jade Swim’s minimal designs might make you reconsider; as they can double as a top or bodysuit when you aren’t poolside. The bottom line is, it’s time to start elevating your wardrobe from the foundation up, which means starting with your core pieces.
When it comes to styling basics once you have them, it’s fairly simple. If you’re looking for new ways to wear sweatpants, a plain white tank with sneakers guarantees an instantly laidback look. But if you wanted to dress it up a bit, adding statement earrings and switching to heeled sandals immediately transforms the vibe. Either way, these core pieces are working hard in your wardrobe and investing in quality ensures longevity.
If you’re ready to shop for new closet essentials to anchor the trendy pieces in your closet, let ESSENCE fashion contributor Shelby Hyde walk you though a few must-have essentials.
Re Ona Halterneck Dres
Founded by sisters and design-duo, Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, the Canadian brand specializes in luxury essentials that are designed with busy women in mind. Their pieces are made from quality, cozy and soft fabric that transitions from desk-to-dinner with ease. Plus, they have an assortment of styles that happen to be on trend (think, biker shorts and cropped cardigans).
Love Vera Tracee 3-Piece Glitter Bra and Skirt Set Curvy
To add a few sexy lingerie pieces to your top drawer, Love Vera’s dreamy site has it all. From frill-detailed teddys to strappy sets, there’s plenty to choose from at a range of price points and with inclusive sizing, too. Plus, if you’re in the market for something super ornate, too, there’s no shortage of unique designs.
Very few brands do luxury basics quite like Trove Studio. The London-based brand was co-founded by tenured fashion professionals, Camille Perry and Holly Wright and is known best for its thoughtful approach to sustainable fashion reflected in the “respectful pricing”, which accounts for the quality of materials, craftsmanship. Not to mention, as the brand describes, “every garment possesses the power to blend seamlessly across occasions and contexts” — meaning it’s likely you’ll have them forever.
The contemporary Brooklyn-based store offers a variety of unique pieces that are on trend, but can be worn for seasons to come without fear of feeling dated. From unique cotton-poplin tops and dresses, to clean-cut trousers the brand’s limited collections have everything you need to build-out your forever wardrobe.
If you’ve struggled finding everyday tights to match your skin tone, Nude Barre has a wide range of shades and you’re almost guaranteed to find one that works for you. The company is run by CEO/Founder Erin Carpenter, a professional dancer who could hardly find hosiery for her complexion and decided to take matters into her own hands. Today the brand offers everything from fishnet stockings to bralettes and underwear.
Nubian Skin was created to ensure that women of all skin colors could find their underwear and hosiery to match their complexion, as there were very few options on the market. Bringing you bodysuits and strapless bras, founder Ade Hassan is redefining the industry’s standard of “nude” with a wide range of shades for all.
This swimwear brand was founded by fashion editor and stylist, Brittany Kozerski and uses unique technology like UV-protected fabrics that are resistant to sun-tan lotions, oil, so that they withstand multiple wears. What’s even better? The label’s minimal feel paired with its elevated design details allows them to go beyond the beach. Try wearing one of the one-pieces with jeans.
A destination for unisex designs and complimentary color palettes, Cold Laundry was born in 2019 by couple, Ola and Cerise Alabi, whose mission has been to put both modern and functional designs out on the market. The brand's diverse offering allows you to pick up a sweatsuit and a tailored suit in one fell swoop.
Committed to using deadstock materials to reduce waste, Local European champions sustainable processes to churn out well-made basics that are chic — and affordable. For those just getting acquainted with the brand, the ‘Rio’ tank is an absolute must-have in every color.
