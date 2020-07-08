The current climate of the world has put a special focus on Black designers. Many fashion labels lead by creators of color have been pushed to the spotlight within the last few months due to the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. In this this time period, messages matter. As many start to somehow normalize life after COVID-19 and the polarizing deaths of Black Americans, in hopes, the support towards Black creatives will continue.

“Support is important because everybody doesn’t have the same visibility, these brands don’t all have PR companies. A lot of them are fully in house. They’re mom and pop style,” celebrity stylist Bryon Javar details to ESSENCE. Javar’s client roster includes Saweetie, City Girls, and most recently Amanda Seales. The pair worked together for the BET Awards in which the stylist dressed Seales in all Black designers while the entertainer hosted the award show. “It’s the BET awards. I’ve always wanted to style a host for this. I’m happy and grateful that now I finally had that opportunity,” he exclaimed.

Due to Seales taping her hosting segments at home, she and Javar were able to change 13 times and nail wearing all Black-owned fashion labels. From Pyer Moss to Sergio Hudson to custom Dapper Dan, Seales rocked Black designers – even down to the accessories. “There was no, ifs, ands or buts about it, we were using Black designers,” exclaimed Javar.

When speaking to ESSENCE, the stylist also payed homage to Zerina Akers, the mastermind behind some of Queen Bey’s most memorable looks. Within the last few weeks, Akers launched Black Owned Everything which serves as a directory for Black owned beauty and fashion brands. “That helped me to find and navigate a lot of brands that I personally wasn’t aware of,” Javar said. “I went and I found so many great things that were quality brands. I wanted to make sure that I do that,” the stylist explained.

But although Javar managed to pull large fashion labels along with custom moments, it was equally important for him to support smaller Black owned labels . “I wanted to not just use the household names of designers. I wanted it to be a designer that maybe just now graduated from school, trying to figure it out because it’s not the same for everybody,” he reveals. “I wanted to make sure that we’re using Black designers across the board that were at different levels. We control the narrative in the story that we’re telling, so let’s have fun with it.”

Check out our favorite style moments from Amanda Seales’s BET Award show hosting.